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IKEGWUOHA’S OUTBURST AT CLARET ACADEMY,A SHOW OF PUERILE INCOMPETENCE & INDECENT LACK OF DISCIPLINE.

Recently, while viewing what was happening in Nigeria from abroad, I came across where one man who called himself Professor Ikegwuoha and Commissioner for Education in Imo State was shouting at a Catholic Priest at the Claret Academy Owerri for kneeling some pupils down for coming late to school. Unfortunately, I was going through my WhatsApp with some foreign friends. When they saw how the said Commissioner was shouting at the Priest and their comments, I became ashamed of myself and State. One of them asked ” Is this the way your leaders behave? What stops him shifting or entering any office in the school and discuss with the Priest? Does he not know that he taught the Pupils unbelievable indiscipline and by implication telling them not to obey the discipline of the School?. At this, I didn’t have much to say other than to say that it was an act eye service to prove to the governor that he was working hard not knowing that he merely exposed his infantile misdemeanour or idiosyncrasy. Ordinarily, a sane leader who understands discipline should gently hold a meeting with the school authorities and iron issues with them. After the emergency discussion or meeting, someone should be sent to go and ask the pupils to get up. To all intents and purposes, Ikegwuoha reacted to show his person and office. Does he know that Mission Schools have their own Academic Calendar and their method of inculcating discipline in their Pupils and Students. That’s the reason many families or Parents prefer Mission or Private Schools to Government Schools Check the records everywhere, Pupils who passed out asStudents from Mission Schools have better character than those who passed through Government Schools. Ikegwuoha’s attitude is one of the main reasons indiscipline has turned out to be the Cankerworm that has eaten deep into the sane and serene fabrics of the human existence and society. He deserves to be called to ORDER.

Ikegwuoha, think twice, you overzealously

overstepped your bounds. If nobody tells you that, I am telling you that you overzealously over reacted. Right from the 1950s to date, Catholic Schools/ Mission Schools run their school calendar differently from government calendar except in a few cases They have their own public holidays they observe. In some cases they observe such National Public holidays like independence anniversary, children’s day celebration. Though I don’t know the school you Ikegwuoha attended. If you attended Mission School at any period of your time, you would have known how to address other People in positions of authority. Those of us who passed through Missionary Schools know that you have no authority to do what you did. Tomorrow, you complain that discipline has left the society. What you did was out rightly encouraging INDISCIPLINE. Ikegwuoha , you are not the first Professor to run the Ministry of Education in Imo State. We had erudite and former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri – Professor Jude Njoku, former Minister of Education – Professor Viola Onwuliri, Professor Aloy Ejiogu, Professor I T K Egeonu and many others. They all proved themselves and exhibited maturity in their Portfolio. Yours was to intimidate and for infantile recognition.You should have first gone to the person that knelt the pupils down and discuss issues with him or her and not to shout

like a motor park tout on the Catholic Priest. You went too far. More on the issue coming out soon.

Ben Osuagwu

Former Chairman, Imo NUJ Council in Ontario Canada.

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