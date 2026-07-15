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Imo Lawmaker, Okey Udeze Faults Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, Says Group Has Lost Credibility Over Alleged Bias

By Onyekachi Eze

The member representing Ideato North State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ernest Okechukwu Udeze, fondly known as “Okey is Okay” has criticized the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, (OYA) alleging that the organization has become compromised, biased and no longer commands the confidence required to speak on behalf of the youths of Orlu Zone.

Speaking while reacting to the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly’s recent position on the best performing federal and State lawmakers from the zone, where he was rated 15 out of 100 percent, Udeze claimed that the group’s actions had raised serious concerns about its neutrality and independence.

According to the lawmaker, any organization that seeks to represent the collective interest of the people must remain impartial, transparent, and accountable, irrespective of prevailing political interests.

He alleged that the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly had departed from these principles, arguing that its recent statements and decisions reflected partisan considerations rather than the broader aspirations of the youths it was established to represent.

Hon Udeze stated that the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly on the acclaimed performance ratio of lawmakers reeks of calculated attempt sponsored by the opposition parties to downgrade the superlative antecedents of the APC candidates.

“The credibility of any socio-political organization rests on its ability to act fairly and independently. Once that confidence is eroded, its resolutions inevitably become subjects of public scrutiny,” Udeze said.

The lawmaker maintained that many stakeholders across Orlu Zone no longer regard the Assembly as a neutral platform, insisting that organizations entrusted with youth advocacy should unite rather than divide the people through actions perceived to favour particular political interests.

He therefore called on the leadership of the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly to retrace its steps by embracing transparency, fairness, and inclusiveness in its operations in order to restore public trust, especially as electioneering period draws near.

On his achievements, the lawmaker listed the several empowerment programs sponsored as well as infrastructural impacts.

On women, men, and youth empowerment, he said many families today enjoy courtesy of the grants, sponsorship, and scholarships granted to their wards.

On unity of the youths and communities, he said the yearly football tournaments and the prizes won were efforts geared towards uniting and uplifting their welfare.

Not forgetting the solar powered boreholes drilled in respective communities in Ideato North, Hon. Udeze challenged the Orluzurumee Youth Assembly to show to the public basis for their selection.

Therefore, he promised to keep the tempo high in giving effective representation to his constituency regardless of the side distractions.

Udeze also urged youths across the zone to remain committed to constructive engagement and to support organizations that promote equity, justice, and the collective development of Orlu.

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