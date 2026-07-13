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“Our Campaign Is Built on Unity, Preparation and Service”, Says Joseph Ikunna

Hon. Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna (JCI), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives for the Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, on Sunday hosted leaders representing each of the 33 wards of the constituency at his country home in Uzinaumu, Mgbidi.

The strategic meeting was attended by the PDP House of Assembly candidates for the Oguta and Ohaji-Egbema State Constituencies, alongside some of Chief JCI’s LGA Coordinators, Women Mobilisers and his Director-General (DG), all of whom were formally introduced to the gathering.

Proceedings were chaired by the apex leader, Barr. Golden Nwosu, who ably moderated the meeting and guided the discussions with wisdom and experience.

Addressing the leaders, Chief JCI gave a comprehensive update on the extensive consultations he has undertaken across the Federal Constituency since emerging as the party’s candidate. He also briefed them on the progress made in putting in place a formidable campaign structure through the appointment of Ward and LGA Coordinators, Ward and LGA Women Mobilisers, and Ward and LGA Youth Leaders. He explained that many of these appointees would become members of an inclusive and effective Campaign Council that would drive grassroots mobilisation across the constituency.

He assured those present that the inauguration of all campaign officials would be concluded before the end of the month, ensuring that the campaign machinery would be fully prepared ahead of the official commencement of electioneering activities.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for extensive discussions on the political landscape of the constituency, campaign strategy, voter engagement, and the collective responsibility of party leaders in securing victory for the PDP. Participants made valuable contributions, reaffirmed their commitment to the party, and pledged to work tirelessly in the interest of a united and successful campaign.

Speaking at the conclusion of the meeting, Chief JCI reaffirmed his vision for the constituency, stating:

“Our campaign is built on unity, preparation and service. Together, we will earn the trust of our people and deliver the quality representation that Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru West truly deserve.”

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks delivered by the Director-General, who expressed profound appreciation to all the leaders for their attendance, commitment and unwavering support. Guests were thereafter entertained with food and refreshments in a warm atmosphere of fellowship, unity and optimism.

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