Spread the love

ABOH MBAISE LAWMAKER, AMUCHIE MAKES CASE FOR CONSTITUENTS, DRAWS GOVT ATTENTION ON OKPALA–ABOH MBAISE–ABA BRANCH ROAD, SEEKS SPEEDY COMPLETION

By Onyekachi Eze

Concerned over the welfare of his constituents and passersby, the member representing Aboh Mbaise in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie has solicited for a palliative measure on the ever-busy Okpala-Aboh Mbaise-Aba Branch Road.

He made this passionate appeal through a motion moved on the floor of the Imo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 calling on Governor Hope Uzodimma to immediately direct the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development to compel contractors handling the reconstruction of the Okpala–Aboh Mbaise–Aba Branch Road to carry out urgent palliative repairs on the worst gully-ravaged sections of the road, while also accelerating work to ensure the project’s timely completion.

The motion was co-sponsored by several lawmakers, who expressed concern over the severe hardship being experienced by residents and commuters along the strategic road corridor during the peak of the rainy season.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Amuchie commended the administration of Governor Uzodimma for reviving the long-neglected road project, describing it as a critical intervention capable of transforming socio-economic activities, improving security, and stimulating commercial growth within Aboh Mbaise and adjoining communities.

The lawmaker, however, observed that despite the ongoing reconstruction, persistent rainfall has worsened conditions on several portions of the road, with deep gullies and deteriorated sections posing serious challenges to motorists, commuters, traders and other road users.

He noted that the road had suffered years of neglect under successive administrations, leaving residents to contend with deplorable conditions that hampered movement, increased transportation costs, and undermined economic activities in the area.

According to Amuchie, the current rainy season has further aggravated the situation, making urgent intervention imperative to prevent additional damage and reduce the hardship faced daily by the people.

The legislator further acknowledged that the Okpala–Aboh Mbaise–Aba Branch Road remains a vital economic corridor linking communities within and outside Imo State, stressing that its completion would significantly enhance the movement of goods and services, improve access to markets and strengthen the state’s revenue-generating capacity.

He was concerned that the road would serve a great purpose by August 15, being the foremost “Iriji Mbaise” that witnesses dignitaries from all walks of life.

Hon Amuchie was of the opinion that with the tremendous impacts recorded by the Uzodimma’s administration on roads construction, it would be a big kudos if the said road gets the urgent attention needed before the cultural iriji celebration.

In his prayers, he therefore urged Governor Uzodimma to mandate the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development to direct the contractors to immediately undertake palliative repairs on the most critical gully-affected portions of the road to ensure safer and easier passage throughout the rainy season.

Also, an appeal was made to the State government to ensure that construction activities are expedited so that the strategic road project is completed within record time, in line with the administration’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure across the State.

Hon Princewill Amuchie reiterated his stand on effective legislation, constituency representation, and oversight as a lawmaker, urging his constituents to remain committed and supportive to the

3-R mandate of the governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration who has done exceptionally well.

In his words, “The wellbeing of the people of Aboh Mbaise remains sacrosanct to me. I am in the Imo State House of Assembly today because of them, so I will not relent in giving them the deserved representation. I thank God for the listening governor we have, who does not only listen but also swings into action if his attention is drawn to it. I am hopeful my prayers on this motion will be hearkened to, “Amuchie said.

About The Author