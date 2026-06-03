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Owerri North Lawmaker, Ofurum Warns Land Grabbers At Umuezuo-Naze Industrial Area To Steer Clear Or Face Legal Consequences

Disturbed by the alleged illegal land acquisition pervading the Umuezuo-Naze Industrial layout of Owerri North Local Government Area, the member representing the State Constituency and deputy chief whip of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kelechi Ofurum has sent note of warning to perpetrators.

Speaking to newsmen in his office at the Imo State House Assembly Complex, Owerri, Ofurum condemned in its entirety the activities of land grabbers at Umuezuo-Naze Community.

Aside from warning the land grabbers to desist forthwith and allow the indigenuos people of Umuezuo-Naze to take possession of their lands, he vowed to defend the victimized constituents.

The Owerri North Constituency Lawmaker disclosed that the call has become necessary in view of many petitions from the people of Umuezuo – Naze Community urging him to intervene on their behalf.

He noted that despite the government acquiring some portions of lands belonging to the Community for industrial purposes, some individuals claiming to be acting on behalf of the government have been coveting areas that do not belong to the government and selling same.

The Lawmaker maintained that as the representative of his people, he is in the right position to defend them against external interference on their ancestral lands and also warned unscrupulous individuals to stop using the name of the State Government to suppress his people.

Against this backdrop, Ofurum appealed to the State government to wade into the matter.

He mentioned some of the suspected land grabbers to include Dr. Richard Amonu, Mr. Basil Nwanedo, Mr Eugene Onyekwere, Mr. Chris Amonu and Mr. Princewill to stop trespassing on the lands at Umuezuo- Naze industrial area or face the consequences.

He expressed regrets that the people have been subjected to abject poverty and untold hardship as they longer have anywhere to farm due to incessant land grabbing in their ancestral lands.

Hon. Kelechi Ofurum pointed out that parts of the land that had been gazetted by the government still belongs to the government without interference by the people and wondered why some individuals would continue to intimidate the Community in the name of acting as agents of the government.

Earlier, the Owerri North Assembly representative had during the House plenary on Tuesday submitted a petition signed by Dr. Emeka Akagha, Mr. Ugochukwu Mba and Mr. Peter Akagha, as well as other stakeholders on trespass and unwholesolme destruction of property by land grabbers in Umuezuo-Naze Community.

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