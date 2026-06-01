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Protests As House of Reps Member, Dibiagwu Defies Agreement With Ohaji/Egbema Constituents

….Runs 2027 Election Under APC Against Ogbako Ohaji One Term Pact in 2023

Protests and condemnations have been trailing the decision of the member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu running for another tenure in 2027.

Dibiagwu who is from Izombe community of Oguta LGA of Imo State was among the aspirants who picked APC forms to run for the National Assembly.

Even as unconfirmed reports have it that he may have been announced the winner despite that no primary election was held in the Federal Constituency on Saturday, May 15, 2023, the name of Dibiagwu is being brandished as the winner.

Against the backdrop of this development, groups under the banner of Concerned Ohaji/Egbema Citizens are protesting against the fresh interest of Dibiagwu by declaring it as unacceptable and in contrast with the agreement he had with the people of the area.

Concerned Ohaji/Egbema Citizens in a statement made public declared that the second term ambition of Dibiagwu is at variance with the earlier agreement he had with the LGA.

According to the document the group parades, there was an agreement between Dibiagwu and the socio-political organisation in the area named Ogbako Ohaji when he was the candidate of APC for the Federal Constituency in 2023.

The document reads; Agreement between Hon Eugene Dibiagwu of Izombe, Oguta LGA, Imo State, APC Candidate for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency and the Leadership of Ogbako Ohaji, (the apex social cultural organisation in Ohaji Nation on behalf of Ohaji people.

The document alleged to have been signed by Dibiagwu and Sir Mike Nwobi, President of Ogbako Ohaji alongside witnesses states

“……”

The Ohaji nation alongside their counterparts from Egbema which make up the Ohaji/Egbema LGA are aggrieved over the utter neglect of the agreement reached by Dibiagwu to run only for the 2023 and allow Ohaji produce the reps member in 2027.

The group is calling on the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the able Governor of Imo State and leader of the APC in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma who has been preaching for respect to zoning and aggrement to intervene on the matter for peace to reign.

The group further condemned Dibiagwu’s discard of the 2023 agreement by describing it as unparliamentary and speaks low of one asking for a second term in office from a people.

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