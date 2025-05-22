Fulani Herders Invade Community In Oguta LGA, Kill Pregnant Woman

Since last Friday the people of Agwa in Oguta LGA have been living in fear especially at the Obeakuma axis.

Reports reaching Trumpeta say a set of rampaging herders were shooting while retreating from Amakohia-Ubi borders in Owerri West after having it rough with the vigilante there.

According to the report, the rampaging herders shot sporadically as they tried to escape through Obeakuma Agwa axis.

The invasion which took the Agwa Community by surprise saw the locals scampering for safety but a pregnant woman, yet to be identified, was unlucky as bullets hit her several places. Unluckily before medical assistantce could come her way, she gave up.

Unfortunately by the time the security agencies landed and combed the area, the herders were nowhere to be seen but it is believed they may have moved further into the bush where they camp.

For some time now the Agwa/ Amakohia ubi road had been black area where kidnapping and killing had been occuring day in day out.

In an interview, some indigenes of Agwa who spoke on condition of anonymity pleaded for rescue.

Meanwhile, the Obeakuma area of Agwa have been deserted for close to four days now.