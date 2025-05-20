Tributes Roll In As Imo House Of Assembly Clerk, Chinelo Emeghara Esq Marks Birthday 

By Onyekachi Eze

May 18th, every year, remains indelible in the hearts of Family, Friends, Associates and Well-wishers of the ever smiling First Female Clerk/Head of Legislative Service of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq., as she fondly commemorates her birthday.

This year’s anniversary coincidentally was on a Sunday, so it was cheerfully a day to remember, embellished in prayers, Thanksgiving and funfair.

While her immediate and extended Family Members were not missing in action to wish their amiable amazon, “Adaora” a happy birthday anniversary, same was not divorced from the public, especially those who have come in contact with the peace loving Chinelo Emeghara.

Different Social media platforms duly monitored by TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER House of Assembly Correspondent, indicated heartwarming glowing tributes, eulogies and accolades.

Some of which centered on her unique roles and qualities as a virtuous mother, a devout Member of the Catholic Women Organization, and a Servant Leader under whose legislative tutelage the House of Assembly Staff have learnt the ropes, carriage and etiquette of their Civil Service jobs.

The First Lady of Imo State, Her Excellency, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, the Leadership and Lawmakers of the Imo Assembly (10th House), House of Assembly Service Commission, Parliamentary Staff Association of IMHA, Aides and other workers in the State Law making House of Imo took time to adore the Clerk’s sterling attributes and uniqueness.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu in his message addressed the Clerk as a core Professional.

“On this momentous day, I would like to extend my warmest birthday wishes to a remarkable individual Barr. Mrs. Chinelo Adaora Emeghara, the Clerk of the Imo State House of Assembly. Celebrating another year of your life is not just a celebration of your birthday, but a testament to your unwavering dedication and exemplary service to our great state. Your commitment to excellence and your unwavering integrity have significantly contributed to the smooth functioning of our legislative process, and for that, we are all grateful.

“As you celebrate this special day, I want to take a moment to reflect on your invaluable contributions to the House of Assembly. Your diligent work ethic, coupled with your extensive knowledge of parliamentary procedures, has made the complex world of governance more approachable for all of us. You embody professionalism and dedication, serving not only as a trusted leader but also as a source of inspiration to your colleagues and those you mentor. Your ability to remain level-headed in challenging situations has proven essential, and your insight and guidance have steered us toward success time and again.

“Beyond your professional achievements, it is essential to acknowledge the warmth and kindness you bring into both the workplace and the state. Your empathy for others and willingness to lend a helping hand have forged strong connections and fostered a spirit of collaboration among us. You exemplify the balance between strength and compassion, showing that true leadership goes beyond mere authority. This birthday, I encourage you to take pride in all that you have accomplished and look forward to the future with renewed hope and enthusiasm”.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, the Chief Whip, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Onuimo House Member, Hon. Uba James Esile, all congratulated Barr. Emeghara.

Onyekachi Eze however joined the Clerk’s fans in wishing her many more fruitful years in good health.