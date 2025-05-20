Kaduru Lauds Uzodimma, Imo APC Chairman, Other Leaders For Growing, Sustaining Party 

..Promises To Continue Supporting Party

….Eyes Owerri Senate Seat 2027

A well known authority in public health in Africa and globally, Dr Chijioke Kaduru, has extended heartfelt gratitude to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the APC Chairman in the state, Hon Macdonald Ebere PhD, the Zonal Leader of Owerri Zone, Sir Justus Oguh, and other party executives at various levels, the leaders and teeming members of the party, for their tireless hardwork sacrifices, dedication, and unwavering commitment, to the growth and sustenance of the party in Imo.

Dr Kaduru, an Imo indigene from Umuuwaoma, Obiangwu Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, gave the commendation when he played host to the Owerri Zonal Executive of the party in his country home.

He made it abundantly clear that the great height the party has attained today, and the huge success and electoral fortune it has achieved, are due to the hardwork, sacrifices and vision of the governor and the leaders, working hand in hand with the teeming members of the party.

Dr Kaduru thanked Hon Ebere, who was ably represented at the meeting, and all the Owerri Zone Executive led by Chief Justus Oguh for honouring him with their presence. He disclosed that he invited them in continuation of his ongoing consultations with the various leadership structures and party members, to intimate them of his plan to represent Owerri Zone in the Senate in 2027.

He disclosed that since he joined the APC in 2014 he has been contributing to and supporting the growth of the party in his Obiangwu Ward in Ngor Okpala LGA, and partnering with the leadership at various levels quietly. He reiterated his promise to sustain those elements of support and also deepen them now.

He informed them that he has spent the last seventeen years honing his leadership skills and vision as a public health expert.

He listed some of his legacies to include establishment and building of a world renown Public health organization, with offices across Africa, working with global health organizations like, UNICEF, WHO, the World Bank, and supporting reforms and attracting funding for public health development in Nigeria and Imo State.

Dr Kaduru stressed that having served the world, Africa and the country diligently in the private sector, he is now planning to leverage the public sector to continue serving, hence his interest to represent the zone in the coming tenure.

Responding, Chief Oguh, praised him for mustering the courage to think of serving Owerri Zone, stressing that the party would be there for all of its members as a platform to chase their electoral dreams, and that if God wills the materialisation of his intention, it would surely come to pass. He also stated that he was proud to see such consistent hardwork within the party, and active participation and demonstration of capacity by a young man.

Representative of the State Chairman, disclosed that though he was absent due to unavoidable issues, his spirit was in the meeting, and also with their host. He further expressed his appreciation of the reception including their welcome by over 1,100 women from Obiangwu, who were in Dr Kaduru’s house to welcome them.

Chief Samuelson Emehibe, who represents People With Disabilities, PWD, in the executive, noted that if Kaduru eventually throws his hat into the Owerri Senate ring, he would make history, as the youngest person ever to do so. Comrade Kingsley Unegbu, Ngor Okpala Representative and State Assistant Youth Leader, and Comrade Chukwuma Anuforo, described Dr Kaduru as one of the key pillars of party in the area, who has continued to contribute greatly to its growth, development and progress.

Those who attended the meeting were: Sir Macdonald Ebere, PhD. state chairman, ably represented,

Chief Justus Ogu. Jp.

Owerri Zonal chairman,

Comrade Kingsley Unegbu,

State Assistant Youth Leader,

Mrs Chika Ohakwe, JP.

Owerri Zonal, Women Leader,

Hon, John Onyewuchi Agoha,

Deputy State Welfare Secretary,and

Dr. Mrs Oby Oguzie,

State Ex-officio,

Barr Tony Odirichukwu,

Deputy State Financial secretary,

Dr. Kingsley Uneze,

Deputy State Auditor,

Dr. Samuelson Emehibe,

State Special Citizen (PWD), and

Hon. Lucky Akwitii,

Owerri Zonal Youth leader.