Stop Sponsored Blackmail, Propaganda Against  South East Development Commission – Eastern Conscience Group Warns

An Assemblage of Accomplished Political Leaders and Entrepreneurs of South Eastern Region extraction under the aegis of Eastern Conscience Group has cautioned against the unwarranted spreading and publication of falsehood against the Management of South East Development Commission SEDC by some persons over claims of alleged procurement of a phantom and nonexistent loan facility by the Commission.

In a Press Statement signed by the Convener of the Group,Evangelist Myke Ikoku ,the Group cautioned that this was a very uncharitable way to engage this long awaited Igbo centered Developmental Initiative by the current Federal Government and facilitated by a revered Igbo Son,the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

They Pressure Group further called on all well meaning Ndi Igbo at home and in diaspora to shun any overtures and attempts to undermine this rare opportunity Ndigbo have been given to self-implement the unfulfilled 3R (Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reintegration) promised Igbos after the gruesome civil war.

“We cannot under any guise become our own enemies and we have it on good authority that the Commission has not received their budgetary allocation because the National Assembly extended the implementation of the 2024 budget till June 2025” Ikoku said

Evang Ikoku also stated that on close interaction and inquiry into the activities of the Commission,it was discovered that the Management of the Commission has been making personal sacrifices to keep the business of the Commission running so far.

‘”We therefore plead that all hands should be on deck and contribute their own quota to ensure that this Commission of hope and restoration of the Infrastructural deficit in our dear Igboland fulfils it’s mandate” the Converner stressed.

The Group commended and thanked the Management of SEDC for their transparency and willingness to engage critical Stakeholders in the Zone for guidance and partnership to assist them in delivering on their ambitious task to rehabilitate, reconstruct and reintegrate South Eastern Nigeria infrastructurally and economically.