Ifeanyi Okereafor Decries Poor State Of Health Facilities, School Buildings In Aboh Mbaise

.. Calls For Private Sector Participation

Abuja-based legal luminary, Ifeanyi Okereafor, has expressed deep concern over the deplorable state of health facilities and school buildings across Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State. Following a comprehensive visibility study carried out by his team across the twelve wards of Aboh Mbaise, Okereafor lamented the sorry state of healthcare delivery and educational infrastructure in the area.

According to Okereafor, the study revealed that health facilities in Aboh Mbaise especially in places like Nriukwu Amuzu, Uvuru Health Center and other places are in a state of disrepair, making it difficult for residents, especially pregnant women and children, to access quality healthcare services. He noted that this situation is unacceptable and calls for urgent attention from stakeholders.

The legal practitioner emphasized the need for private sector participation in ensuring that healthcare facilities are available and accessible to the people of Aboh Mbaise. He urged community leaders and stakeholders to partner with the private sector to improve the living conditions of rural dwellers by investing in the health sector.

Okereafor also expressed dismay over the poor state of school buildings across Aboh Mbaise. He noted that the dilapidated state of primary schools in the area is a recipe for disaster and calls for immediate attention. The legal luminary emphasized the importance of primary school education in shaping the future of the younger generation and urged stakeholders to take urgent steps to address the situation.

The visibility study, which was carried out by Okoroafor’s team, aimed to assess the state of health facilities and school buildings across Aboh Mbaise. The study revealed a grim picture of neglect and abandonment, with many health facilities and school buildings in a state of disrepair.

Okereafor, who is a United Kingdom-trained legal practitioner, has made it his passion to contribute to the well-being of the people of Aboh Mbaise. Through his non-governmental Organization, Aegis Empowerment Initiative. He has been working tirelessly to address the developmental challenges facing the area by ways empowerment, scholarships and grants.

The legal luminary promised to liaise with his team and contribute his quota towards changing the sorry state of the health and education sectors in Aboh Mbaise. He called on other stakeholders to join him in this noble cause, emphasizing that collective efforts are needed to address the developmental challenges facing the area.

Okereafor’s concerns about the state of health facilities and school buildings in Aboh Mbaise are timely and apt. The area has been plagued by poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare services, and a general lack of investment in the education sector.

The call for private sector participation in improving the living conditions of rural dwellers is a welcome development. It is hoped that stakeholders will heed Okereafor’s call and work together to address the developmental challenges facing Aboh Mbaise.

As a prominent son of Aboh Mbaise, Okereafor’s concerns about the area’s development are well-founded. His efforts to address the challenges facing the area through his NGO are commendable, and it is hoped that his initiatives will inspire others to join him in this noble cause.

The people of Aboh Mbaise deserve better living conditions, and it is the responsibility of stakeholders to ensure that this is achieved.

In conclusion, Ifeanyi Okereafor’s concerns about the poor state of health facilities and school buildings in Aboh Mbaise are a wake-up call for stakeholders. It is hoped that his efforts will inspire others to join him in addressing the developmental challenges facing the area, and that together, they can build a brighter future for the people of Aboh Mbaise.