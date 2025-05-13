Ihiagwa  Indigenes Honour Switzerland Based Imo Philanthropist Chief John Ukaegbu , Wife With Chieftaincy Title

By Amaechi chidinma

The  adage ” honour is given to whom honour is due played out recently as Switzerland based Imo philanthropist Chief John Nnamdi  Ukaegbu and his amiable wife Chief Barr. Ihunna Cynthia Asoluka Nnamdi Ukaegbu  were  honoured  and conferred with Chieftaincy title by the people of Ihiagwa kingdom  in Owerri West LGA of Imo state in  appreciation for their efforts towards human and capital development.

The well attended chieftaincy installation ceremony which was followed by a grand reception at the Asoluka family home in Umumeze umuezeawula Ihiagwa,  witnessed the presence of high Profiled dignitaries and captains of  industry who graced the event which took place amidst pomp and  pleasantries.

Responding to the guesture , the recipients expressed happiness on the honour bestowed  on them  , Chief Barr.Mrs  Asoluka Nnamdi Ukaegbu said “Today my people honoured me and my husband  , i  am very happy , I am the first woman to be installed as a cabinet member  as a chief in Umumeze village   in Dindi Ihiagwa ancient kingdom ( Agwa Ukwu).

She seized the platform to recall her early days ” I have been a child of grace, while growing up ,I was every body’s favorite due to my goodwill and closeness to my people”. She submitted.

In furtherance , Chief Barr. John Nnamdi Ukaegbu and wife  who received “Aka Ekpuchi Onwa 11″  and Nwanyi Nna- ya Tumara  Ugo 1 of Ihiagwa respectively , described the title as a super gift , as they vow to continue supporting the people of Ihiagwa ancient kingdom and  to make Ihiagwa a delight for all as they  poured encomium on the traditional ruler of Ihiagwa ancient kingdom , Hrh Eze Kingsley  Odu ” Agwa Ukwu ” of Dindi Ihiagwa.

Lending his voice,  Father to the receipient Chief Jude Ukaegbu Dikeoha 1 of Umuaghobe village in Ideato South LGA said ” my son and his wife were conferred with chieftaincy title today , it was a success , I thank  the people  of Ihiagwa kingdom” he said.

Hon.Uche Asoluka former deputy manager national lottery commission at the presidency expressed happiness that his sister and her husband has been honoured , as he showered blessings on Chief John Nnamdi Ukaegbu and wife.

According to the abridged citation of  Chief John Nnamdi Ukaegbu and wife ;

Chief John Nnamdi  Ukaegbu ” Aka ekpuchi onwa 11 of Ihiagwa hail from Ideato South Local Government Area Of Imo State , he is a core philanthropist based in Switzerland he is happily married to his beautiful wife Chief.Barr. Ihunna Cynthia Asoluka Nnamdi Ukaegbu ” Nwanyi Nna Ya Tumara Ugo 1 of Ihiagwa , a real estate guru , a legal luminary and principal partner Asoluka m-Nnamdi and Co., Cyntilos homes and properties Ltd located at Wuye District FCT Abuja.

