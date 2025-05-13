The Success Story Of 100 Days In Office Of The Imo State Local Government Service Commission 

On the 30th of January 2025, the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma, inaugurated the newly reconstituted Imo State Local Government Service Commission.

The Commission is ably led by Dr. Nick Ebere Obinatu as Chairman, with Commissioners Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu, Chief Chukwuemeka Anukam, and Honourable Engr. Stanley Chibueze Okwuosha.

From inception, the Commission embraced its mandate with clarity of vision, purpose, and mission.

It swiftly swung into action, initiating strategic reforms that have since brought a breath of fresh air into the Local Government System in Imo State.

Administrative Reforms and System Reorientation

One of the most noticeable achievements within this short period is the restoration of orderliness in the operations of the Commission.

The usual influx and congestion of staff at the Commission’s premises has been eliminated.

Today, complaints and requests from staff members of the Unified Local Government System are routed strictly through official channels—free from the hitherto common expectation of kickbacks or lobbying.

The Commission promptly launched advocacy and reorientation campaigns across the various local government areas through their principal officers and heads of departments.

These efforts drastically curtailed lateness and absenteeism, thereby improving the culture of discipline and boosting service delivery at the grassroots level.

Implementation of Promotions and Merit-Based Appointments

True to its promise, the Commission promptly revisited and concluded the implementation of the last promotion exercise.

Many deserving staff benefited, with some receiving double promotions. Promotion advice letters were promptly issued, placing smiles on the faces of diligent workers across the state.

Furthermore, existing vacancies within the cadre of principal officers were filled based strictly on merit, seniority, and competence.

The transparency that characterized the exercise has continued to draw commendations from stakeholders within and beyond the state’s Local Government System.

Establishment of a Reliable Staff Database

A major stride by the Commission is the establishment of a comprehensive, integrity-compliant staff database.

This initiative is already yielding positive outcomes, particularly in curbing systemic issues such as age falsification, document alterations, salary fraud, ghost workers, and unpaid wages due to identity discrepancies.

The Commission’s data-driven approach is poised to permanently eliminate these malpractices and ensure accountability across the system.

Staff Conversion and Professional Advancement

In furtherance of professionalism, the Commission has completed the compilation and documentation process for staff conversion.

This will align personnel with their additional qualifications and skill sets, allowing the system to fully harness their professional competencies.

Once the exercise is finalized, the Local Government system will benefit from a more qualified, efficient, and motivated workforce.

Delivering Grassroots Governance

The primary purpose of the Local Government system is to implement government policies effectively at the grassroots level.

A Commission that is committed to repositioning this structure for optimal service delivery is, therefore, indispensable.

The Nick Obinatu-led Commission, guided by integrity, vision, and an unrelenting commitment to excellence, has within just 100 days, set a new benchmark for leadership and reform in the Imo State Local Government System.

Appreciation and Commendation

We extend our profound appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma, for his foresight in appointing Dr. Nick Obinatu-a seasoned, God-fearing administrator and retired Director of Finance-to lead this all-important Commission.

The choice has indeed proven to be a square peg in a square hole.

As the Commission continues its silent revolution, the unprecedented transformation and visible results recorded within 100 days affirm that the Imo State Local Government Service Commission is on the right path to institutional greatness and service excellence.

Written By Mr. Nnanyere Sabinus, Director of Finance in the Imo State Unified Local Government System & Chairman, Treasurers’ Forum, Imo State.