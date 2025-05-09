Relief Market Plaza Elects New Executive

..As Owerri Municipal Boss, Emeribe Inaugurates Exco

…Okpara: We’re Grateful, Traders Are Happy“

By Onyekachi Eze

Traders at the Relief Market Plaza, Owerri, Imo State, have elected a nine-man substantive Executive Members to steer the affairs of the plaza for the next three years.

funfair was the order of the day at the Plaza premises on Saturday, May 3, 2025 following the outcome of the election, which was duly conducted in an open secret ballot system, and effectively engineered and monitored by the Mayor of Owerri Municipal, Hon. Bdr. Chidiebere Emeribe.

The former leadership of the market, this Newspaper gathered, elapsed in April, 2025.

Asides the crop of men elected into the executive arm of the plaza, the Marketers expressed delight over the free and fair conduct of the poll, since its creation.

Bro. Paul Okpara fondly known as “Son of King” emerged the Chairman, while BRO. CHUKWUEMEKA PETER NWAUWA was elected the Vice Chairman.

Others are: Chuks Dickson Ugochukwu (Secretary), Missionary Nwokedi Hyacinth Obumneke (Assistant Secretary), Mr Barnabas Iroka (Financial Secretary), Asonye Chinemerem Kennedy (Treasurer),

Mr Bright Uzozie (P R O), Akalonu Ifeanyi Treasure (AIT) (Provost 1) and Okorie Reginald Chinenye (Provost 2).

Following the successful poll, the Executive Chairman of Owerri Municipal, Hon. Bdr. Chidiebere Emeribe while inaugurating the Relief Market Plaza Executive in his Council Office, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, commended the Electoral Committee for a credible free and fair election. He was elated that it went smoothly without hitches.

The Executive Chairman added that with the election over, it has rested the leadership rancour that pervaded the market during interim regimes.

Against this backdrop, he charged the new Chairman on open door policy, pointing out that managing a market of people with different ideas, beliefs and orientations is not an easy ride, but only requires wisdom, patience and tenacity.

Further admonishing the Relief Market Plaza Chairman, Hon Emeribe warned against discrimination, instead, should strictly lead in democratic tenets.

Also, he was keen while advising the market Executive against financial impropriety.

Emeribe enjoined the Chairman, Bro Paul Okpara to be a listening leader who would always avail himself to the people that willingly voted him and his Executive into office.

“There have been issues with interim leadership, but now, you all have the mandate of the marketers. Your popularity and integrity have been tested through this, so don’t go there and start exercising strength or immunity as the Chairman or executive, in that regard, I won’t support you, but on other stronger matters, I will always lend my support”, said Emeribe.

However, he asked them to be disciples of the 3R adminstration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in their domain, and be accommodating just as the Governor is. “At this juncture, you all should by now be Governor Hope Uzodimma, 3R and APC compliance. Let your supports to the Government radiate in the Market”, the Executive Chairman concluded.

The Deputy Chairman of the LGA, Sir Lawrence Okoye KSJI, enjoined the newly inaugurated Relief market plaza exco to be pragmatic, stressing that he is certain the Chairman, Bro Paul Okpara is not deficient of the good leadership qualities to move the plaza forward. Importantly, he asked him to reach out to those still aggrieved over the outcome of the election in order to get everyone in one fold.

Contributing, the SECLOG for the LGA, Hon Uche Ebere congratulated them and asked them to work in one mind and unity.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman, Bro Paul Okpara lauded the LGA Executive Chairman for his outstanding performance, help, advise and moral support that culminated into the success of the election.

Okpara said, in the history of elections, this was the most fairest and credible one.

He also thanked Emeribe for keeping faith with the traders at the Relief plaza.

Therefore, he re-affirmed the Plaza’s commitment in working closely with the Council as well as supporting the activities of the LGA.

On behalf of his Executive, he hailed Governor Hope Uzodimma for creating the conducive environment for markets to thrive, and for all his adminstrative tenacity.

In a related development, appreciation and contentment was extended to the Electoral Committee led by the Chairman, Hon. Collins Madufor for a transparent job well done in less than one month of given assignment.

Chief Emma Nwankwo, On behalf of the Stakeholders and Elders of the market thanked the Council Boss for believing in them towards ensuring the election went peacefully. He assured of their unalloyed support to the incumbent government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma with emphasis to good infrastructural developments.

The Patron of the relief plaza, Chief Hyacinth Ejiogu, in his closing remark said, the problem in the plaza almost took a toll on the lives of the traders, but with Hon Emeribe stepping in, there was a credible election that has restored joy and confidence among the traders.

Highlight was the issuance of Certificates to the nine elected Relief Market Plaza Executive, conducted by the LGA Executive Chairman.