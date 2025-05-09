TMO Condemns Rising Insecurity In Imo, Calls For Urgent Action, Demands Release Of Kidnapped Victims

The Mazi Organization (TMO) strongly condemns the alarming rise in insecurity, particularly the recent wave of kidnappings and killings along the Owerri-Aba Road, especially around the Ngor Okpala LGA axis.

This disturbing trend is not only a grave threat to the safety and well-being of citizens but also a major concern to the already deprived residents and road users in Imo State. It also further endangers the socio-economic development of our communities.

Most worrisome is the recent incident, captured in a video circulating on social media, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. In this tragic event, a Toyota Hilux vehicle was attacked, leading to the death of its driver, while over 26 passengers in other vehicles were reportedly abducted into the bush by assailants.

Such brazen acts of violence call for urgent and coordinated action by the government and relevant security agencies. No part of Imo State should be left ungoverned or allowed to descend into lawlessness. Imo has had enough of this bloodshed. Enough is enough.

We call on the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to take swift, decisive measures to arrest this dangerous situation. The security of lives and property must be treated as a matter of utmost urgency, and all corners of the state must be effectively secured.

While we commend security agencies for their painstaking efforts to securing lives and properties, we however urge them to expedite actions to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. We also demand the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted victims, unhurt, so they may safely reunite with their families.

Our Principal and Leader, Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi, on behalf of the entire TMO family, wishes to express deepest sympathy to the families of those who have lost their lives in these tragic incidents. Their pain is our pain, and we stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find strength and comfort.

In the face of these challenges, we call on all citizens to remain alert and vigilant, and to report any suspicious movement or activity to the appropriate security agencies without delay.

Traditional rulers, Presidents General of Town Unions, and local vigilante organizations are encouraged to work closely and in synergy with the security agencies to nip this growing menace in the bud.

The Mazi Organization remains steadfast in its commitment to the peace, security, and prosperity of Imo State. We pledge our support to all efforts aimed at restoring safety and public confidence in our communities.

Signed

Cajetan Duke, JP

Spokesman, The Mazi Organization

May 7, 2025