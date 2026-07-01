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AFTERMATH OF EKE-OKIGWE MARKET INFERNO:

IMO ASSEMBLY BACKS OGBUNIKPA’S MOTION, URGES GOVT’S IMMEDIATE REPAIR OF OKIGWE FIRE SERVICE STATION, RECONSTRUCTION OF MARKET

By Onyekachi Eze

In a decisive move aimed at preventing future fire disasters in markets and residential communities, the Imo State House of Assembly has adopted a motion urging Governor Hope Uzodimma to direct the Commissioner for Works to immediately rehabilitate the dilapidated Okigwe Fire Service Station and equip it with modern firefighting trucks, adequate water supply facilities, and trained personnel.

The motion, presented during Wednesday’s plenary session on July 1, 2026, by the member representing Okigwe State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chidiebere Ogbunikpa, received overwhelming support from lawmakers following the devastating inferno that engulfed the popular Eke-Okigwe Market on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Presenting the motion, Ogbunikpa stressed the urgent need for a functional Fire Service Station in every Local Government Area of Imo State to ensure prompt response to fire emergencies.

He described the Eke-Okigwe Market fire as heartbreaking, noting that it resulted in extensive destruction of property and means of livelihood. He lamented that despite Okigwe serving as the headquarters of Okigwe Senatorial Zone, the area lacks a functional Fire Service Station, a reliable borehole for water supply, and operational firefighting trucks for emergency response.

According to him, had these facilities been available, the magnitude of the destruction and the millions of naira reportedly lost by traders could have been significantly reduced through timely intervention.

Ogbunikpa further disclosed that more than 100 families were directly affected by the inferno, warning that unless urgent measures are taken, similar incidents could occur in other local government areas with even more devastating consequences.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon. Samuel Osuji, Hon. Johnleoba Iheoha, and other lawmakers expressed deep concern over the absence of an effective emergency response system in Okigwe.

The lawmakers noted that Eke-Okigwe Market, being one of the largest commercial hubs in the area with enormous daily business activities, must have suffered enormous financial losses as a result of the fire. They therefore called on the State government to urgently rehabilitate the Fire Service Station and reconstruct the affected sections of the market.

Following extensive deliberations, the House resolved to urge Governor Hope Uzodimma to direct the Commissioner for Works to immediately repair and upgrade the Okigwe Fire Service Station to modern standards, including the provision of new firefighting trucks and other essential equipment to enhance operational efficiency.

The Assembly also urged the Governor to direct the relevant government agencies to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of the affected market to prevent future occurrences and to consider providing compensation to traders whose goods were destroyed in the inferno.

The plenary session was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu.

Co-sponsors of the motion include Hon. Uba James Esile, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Hon. Samuel Osuji, Hon. Bernard Ozoemelam, Hon. Ikenna Ihezuo, Hon. Johnson Duru Iheonukara, Hon. Okechukwu Udeze, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, and Hon. Samuel Otuibe.

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