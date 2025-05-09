Bona Nwoke Buries Father Tomorrow, Saturday 

Hon Bona Nwoke, an American trained Prominent son of Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State will bury his father, Late Traditionalist, Pa Phillip Nwoke Dike tomorrow, Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The burial will take place in Ameke Ngor in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Late Phillip Nwoke Dike was a renowned Traditional Medicine Practitioner who was an expert in his field.

He was a known Philanthropist and Community Leader who rendered help to many and contributed immensely to the Development of African Traditional Medicine, which made him a prominent personality in the Trade.

He spearheaded the development of his immediate community and remained a peace maker till his demise.

One of his Sons, Hon Bona Nwoke Dike was a former Special Adviser SA to the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinmma on Kingsley Mbadiwe University.

Dike’s burial is expected to shake the foundation of his Community, following his prominence and contribution to the development of Ngor Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala LGA and Imo State in general.

Bona Nwoke uses this forum to invite friends and well-wishers to his father’s burial.

May the soul of Pa Phillip Nwoke Dike rest in peace.