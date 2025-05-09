Regy Anyadike Goes Home Today

Today, Friday, May 9th, 2025 all roads will lead to Egbelu Agbala in Owerri North LGA, Imo State as the remains of Chief Dr(Hon) Reginald Anyadike is laid to rest.

His final journey will commence by 8 am as his body leaves the mortuary for lying in state in his Compound.

The Burial Train will then move to St Mary’s Catholic church Agbala at 10am for burial Mass.

After Church service his Remains will be moved to his final resting place in his Compound for interment.

Late Dr Anyadike was a man of many parts.

He was an astute Administrator, Union Activist,a Teacher,Artiste, and Community Leader.

He was a Family,a dotting Father and responsible husband.

He was a Socialite to the core and never discriminated against any Class.

He was a Former Chairman Of Nigerian Labour Congress NLC,Imo State Chapter and was State Secretary Nigerian Union of Teachers,NUT Imo State and later Cross River State.

He held so many Chieftaincy titles,but cherished more the “Mbamadike and Udu ka Udu”

He would be missed by friends and Associates, especially his family and community, Agbala, where he was held in awe and high esteem because of his Philanthropy and devotion to humanity.

One of his younger brothers, Prince Tony Anyadike has this to say “He was a father figure to us after we lost our father Okenze Anyadike.

His death has created a very big vacuum to filled in the family.

We shall ever live the miss and mourn him.

We take solace in the fact that he lived a good life. May God accept his soul in peace”