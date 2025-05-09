International Flights Begin In Imo Airport

More than three decades after its inception, the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, will host its inaugural international flight on May 9th this year.

This followed the comprehensive upgrading of the runway and other facilities by Gov Hope Uzodimma .

The State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, dropped the cheering news in Owerri.

He disclosed that top dignitaries, including political and religious leaders and captains of industry, will be in Owerri that day to witness the maiden international flight from the airport.

Hon Emelumba said as parts of the ceremony, those heading to this year’s Hajj from Imo State will be lifted direct from Owerri to their destination.

He also announced that Christian pilgrims will also be lifted to the Holy Land from the airport next month.

The Commissioner expressed happiness that soon international travellers from Imo State would no longer have to pass through other airports as the Sam Mbakwe International Airport was now ready to meet their needs.

He noted that the upgrade of the runway and the provision of night landing facilities at the airport were part of the deliberate effort by Uzodimma to boost the economy of the state.

According to him, now that Imo airport will be on call for international flights, it would make it easier for would be investors from any part of the world to access Imo State for businesses.

He also said that the Imo diaspora community would now be more confident in returning home for festivities as against the tortuous journey of passing through other airports.