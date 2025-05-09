Suspected Ruga; Imo Community Women Want Govt To Kill, Bury Them in Land Before Acquisition

Except the Imo State Government makes a U-turn on acquisition of lands in some parts of Ohaji, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state, the Senator Hope Uzodimma led government should be ready to encounter tough challenges from the Umuapu autonomous community of the council.

The Imo State Government had in a publication by media houses showed intent to acquire land at Nkarahia, Mgbuisi community of Ohaji, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state based on Land Use Act of 1978.

But since the government issued the statement, unpalatable reactions have been trailing the matter leading to the people of the area not rejecting the move but also accusing the government of attempting to use the land for Ruga purposes.

Apart from challenging the government of undue encroachment into their land after mentioning Nkarahia community in the publication of land for acquisition, people of Umuapu, a neighbouring community to Nkarahia and boundary town between Imo and Rivers State have sworn to resist the move.

In addition to the rejection of government moves, women in the community said they will use their last drop of blood to resist the take over of the land, threatening that government agents attempting to move into the land would not only kill them but also bury their corpses on the said land.

This was part of the revelations from the community when Ohaji/Egbema LGA Practicing Journalists visited the community on fact finding mission.

Speaking at the gathering, the community who accused the state government of alleged invasion of their farmlands rejects establishment of RUGA.

They accused government of alleged invasion of their ancestral farm lands, destroyed root crops and other economic trees at Umuapu autonomous community, Ohaji/ Egbema LGA, Imo State.

The natural inheritance of the said farmlands have told government to leave their lands and stop disturbing their peace, derailing their economic prosperity and social security.

The people of Umuapu who decried grabbing of these farmlands which they said stretch to about 500 hectares by the state government, regretted that snatching the farmlands means that hunger and anguish might engulf them as those lands are the only lands on where they farm and feed from.

They people in a media parley held at Umuapu on Monday, civilly and peacefully protested against the alleged reckless and abysmal display of power by the Imo State Government against the innocent, peaceful and law-abiding natives while illegally acquiring their ancestral farm lands.

In the Press Conference, Women, Youths, Elderly Persons, Nde Ichie, Nde Ojiofor, Ndi Nze, the Ochekwa-Ala Umuapu, titled Chiefs, the Clergy and other custodians of culture and tradition of Umuapu, were seen chanting against the ill- treatment being meted out on them by the state authority who they urged to allow them enjoy their God-given gifts.

Some of the leaders of the area, Hon. Luke Chukwu, ex- lawmaker who represented Ohaji/ Egbema State Constituency in Imo House of Assembly and two-time Executive Chairman of the locality and a titled chief, Obiukwu Hyacinth Onyema, added that they were not opposed to social development nor government policies that are very favorable to humanity, frowning that they were not consulted by the Ministry of Lands about acquiring their ancestral farmlands with legality and dignity.

They wondered why government chose to acquire their lands without following due process despite obvious neglects of appointment into government offices, political positions and infrastructure in Umuapu and the entire Ohaji enclave.

They asked government to allow peace to reign in Umuapu by looking for lands elsewhere for its alleged Cattle Ranching for Fulani Herdsmen, saying the 500 hectares of their lands authority is grabbing are farmlands on which they depend for livelihood.

They noted that the said land being grabbed is not in dispute, as the land which Chinedu Akpelu is claiming as rightful owner rightfully belongs to Umuapu, not Nkarahia, maintaining that Barr. Marcellinus Nlemigbo who has some portions of lands within the axis is not in land dispute with Umuapu.

“Umuapu is an agrarian community. We are predominant farmers. Where are we going to farm if these ancestral farmlands are forcefully taken away from us by those who it is their duty to make our lives more meaningful, liveable and enjoyable by creating smooth atmosphere for commerce and industry and admissible grounds for farming/agriculture.

“It is very sad that the government did not consult us. It grabbed our farmlands and started surveying them with heavily armed military and police men including thugs. Those surveying our lands told us to go and see the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, a move that did not produce any good result, showing that the state government is piloting the invasion of our lands.

“It is very unfortunate that no Ohaji person is in the present government. Ohaji lays the golden eggs that feed Imo State. Adapalm, Imo Rubber Estate, University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, among others, are all located in Ohaji. Now, it is RUGA that they would remember us with. There are large lands in Ngor-Okpala, Oru East and other parts of Imo State that can be used for Cattle Ranching for Fulani Herdsmen who have been terrorizing humanity, why Ohaji.

“Leave our ancestral farmlands, concentrate richly on putting up or harnessing working infrastructure, engaging the youth positively and using ISOPADEC funds to develop the region, as well as lifting humanity from poverty”, Umuapu indigenes maintained.