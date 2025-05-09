Diamond Brothers Int’l Mourns With Her Member, Kingsley Onukaogu Over Father’s Death

..As Pa Paul Onukaogu Goes Home Tomorrow

The mortal remains of Late Chief Paul Onukaogu (Omemgbeogbaraike 1 of Okenalogho) will be committed to mother earth tomorrow, May 10th, 2025, in his hometown, Umudara Umulogho, in Obowo Local Government Area, Imo State.

Sequel to this, the highly elated Diamond Brothers International Club has expressed deep sorrow over the passage of the late sage of the Onukogus who departed at the age of 75 years.

While the wake keep holds today, Friday May 9th, 2025, the Diamond Brothers International Club extends her commiseration to one of the sons of the deceased who is a committed Member of the Diamond Brothers International Social Club, High Chief Kingsley Onukaogu over the passing unto glory of his late father.

In keeping with their avowed ritual of celebrating with the Club members whether in joy or in grief, the Club leadership and her members have set all itineraries rolling towards ensuring that her Member, Chief Kingsley successfully lays his father to rest.

In his condolence message, Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie wished Pa Paul Onukaogu farewell as he journeys to be with his creator.

Lord Mayor Anozie charged Chief Kingsley Onukaogu and his family to be consoled bearing in mind that their father lived a fulfilled life with long lasting legacies.

He was specific in the unity that reigns supreme among the Children of the deceased which was one of the everlasting legacy he impacted on them.

In the same vein, more commiseration messages poured in from the Diamond USA ably coordinated by Hon. Chuks Udoye, Ichie Agubata and Ike Achodo.

They hinted that Diamond Brothers as one indivisible family rallies round a brother at all times, either as a joyful celebration or in mourning.

They reassured Chief Onukaogu that with the glowing tributes from sympathisers, their father is already resting in the Lord’s bosom, hence should not mourn as people without hope in the resurrection day.

In attendance would be Mayor Uchenna Anozie, V Mayor Theo Mmeremukwu, Duke Chijioke Nwaneri, Abba Amarachukwu, Chancellor Chidi Anyanwu and Douglas Alozie, National Lord Chidi Ewurum, Grand Patron Francis Ike Igbo Ph.D, Hon Ifeanyi Udenyi PRO, Melvin Onyedu fsn, Henry Osuagwu, Hon Chinedu Nnabuke, Ifeanyi Chianumba, Hon Anthony Ikeh (Pawpaw), Legal adviser Attorney Ugochukwu Anyiam, Financial Adviser Nze Stanley Ibe, Nze Ugochukwu Achonye.

Others are: Hon Emma Agim, Kachi Adiba, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, Chimezie Njoku, Larry Obinna Chikwe, Chinedu Acholonu, Godday Ndubuisi, Godspower Agulanna, Bokly Agu, Murphy Ugochukwu, Chief Theo Uwalaka, High Chief Chinedu Egbujo, Patron Charles Nzeribe, Bruno Oparaocha, Bobo Ukiwe, Ugochukwu Ebere, Onyekachi Onyizu, Benard Njoku, Ikedi Ubochi, Patron Steve Iwu, Aguiyi Paschal Davies, and other notable members of the high profile organization.

Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie and V mayor Theo Mmeremukwu who will be ably represented by the duo of SGN Hon Emma Agim and Dikejiejemba chuks chilaka stated that death is an inevitable end that everyone must answer the call, but what is paramount is for the grace to attain the ripe age.

Other prominent Members, the Founders, Elders, House of Patrons and entire Diamond Brothers family both UK, Brazil, South Korea are in commiseration with High Chief Kingsley Onukaogu.