Managing Director, Zeta-Web Nigeria, Chris Obasi Allegedly Abducted In His Lagos Residence 

Barely two days to the Court hearing of the Ezeship case of the Eziama Ikeduru Autonomous Community, Imo State, one of the major parties in the matter, Mr. Chris Anaelechi Obasi has been allegedly abducted.

Mr. Chris Anaelechi Obasi was whisked to unknown destination from his home in Ajah, Lagos State, by persons suspected to be operatives of a security unit based in, Owerri.

Information released by his Family to newsmen, says, the kidnap incident on Mr. Obasi occurred at 8pm on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

According to the family, his purported abduction may not be unconnected to the lingering Kingship tussle which is currently in the Court and would be heard on Friday, May 16, 2025.

However, accusing fingers have been

thrown at his opponents who had fought tooth and nail in ensuring that the Imo State Government doesn’t recognize Mr. Chris Obasi as the Eze of the Community, even though he is said to be the direct heir to the throne, following his father’s demise.

While his Community people of Eziama Ikeduru say he ought to have been the next Traditional Ruler of the Community since he is the only son of his deceased Father, H.R.H Eze C.A Obasi Oparaugo (Ekwueme Orji 1 of Eziama Ikeduru Imo State), but some persons with diverse plans to foist their choice relative on the community continue to scuttle all efforts to enthrone him and now the unfortunate abduction.

Mr. Chris Anaelechi Obasi was the former General Manager, Information Technology and Facilities at Multichoice Nigeria, until his appointment in July 2018 as the current Managing Director, Zeta-Web Nigeria.

The family therefore asked that anyone with useful information on Mr Obasi’s whereabouts should kindly notify them and the appropriate quarters as well as pray for him.