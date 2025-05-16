Onuimo Lawmaker, James Esile Donates #3m For Enrollment Of Constituents Into Imo State Health Insurance Scheme

…Reassures Determination In Improving Lives, Quality Representation

….As He Hails Governor Hope Uzodimma

Without wasting time, the Lawmaker representing Onuimo State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon James Uba Esile has made proactive steps towards safeguarding the lives of his Constituents.

In backing this up, he has made a humongous donation of three million naira (#3,000,000) for the enrollment of the entire people of Onuimo LGA into the ongoing Imo State Health Insurance Scheme.

Despite his numerous life transforming programs and projects he has achieved for the people of Onuimo Constituency, the Lawmaker appears unrelenting towards giving in his best.

While most of the Local Government Areas are yet to make a move towards getting their Constituents enrolled, same cannot be said of Esile as he did not just make a move, but also he matched his words with the financial donation to facilitate the enrollment process.

Hon James Esile made the remark on Wednesday, 14th May, 2025, during a meeting of critical Government Officials from the LGA, who were resolved into a Committee by the Executive Chairman of Onuimo LGA, Hon Emeka Obi PhD, at the instance of His Excellency the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The lawmaker urged the people to see themselves as part of government, and as such, bear the responsibility of contributing their quota towards the overall wellbeing of their immediate communities.

Hon Esile also tasked all and sundry in coming up with accurate framework for securing their lives and properties, to access healthcare services and public facility maintenance. He thanked the Governor of Imo State, HE Senator Hope Uzodimma, for the Health Insurance programme in the state, which gives the common man access to quality healthcare services.

Hon Esile, who is the Imo State House Of Assembly Committee Chairman On Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, further donated the sum of three million Naira (N3,000,000) to support and assist over two hundred persons get enrolled for the program in Onuimo State Constituency, even as he also used the opportunity to urge Ndi Onuimo to sensitize themselves and get enrolled in their numbers for the program, which he described as extremely beneficial.

Furthermore, Hon Chief James Esile gave a very good appraisal of the Administration of the Executive Chairman of Onuimo LGA, Hon Emeka Obi, PhD, for its giant strides in the area of security and infrastructural facelift of the Local Government headquarters.