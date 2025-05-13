“Say No To Insecurity, Let Us Join Hands With Governor Uzodimma In Making Imo Great’’ – Dr Mandela Ukaegbu Charges Imo Youths’

By Onyekachi Eze

Youths of Imo State have been imbued to jettison actions that would disrupt the peace and harmony of the State.

This charge was handed over by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Talent Hunt in Imo State, Dr. Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu, last week Friday, May 9, 2025, at Rockview Hotels, Owerri, during a one-day “Imo Youth Stakeholders Security Summit”.

The event was organized by the Youth Development and Talent Hunt Ministry, which converged youth representatives from each of the Autonomous Communities in the State, Pressure Groups and other Youth Bodies.

Also in active participation were heads of Security Agencies.

Dr. Mandela Ukaegbu in his address passionately appealed to the Youths of the State to join hands with the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and all Security operatives in the fight against insecurity.

He was specific while urging them to shun acts inimical to the peace, growth and progress of Imo State, bearing in mind that the good of the State lies on all indigene irrespective of Political Party leanings or Religion.

He was elated that Imo youths hearkened to the call for participation in the summit.

The Commissioner added that their presence and keen attention while security Chiefs and resource persons rendered their speeches proved their eagerness to champion the cause for peace and zero security lapses in the State.

Mandela said, “What we are doing here today is one of the steps in mitigating insecurity, engaging the youth in safety measure of keeping our State safe.

“Youths’ of Imo State have given His Excellency kudos for all his love towards them. He has shown lots of love through several life transforming programs like the one youth two skills initiative, the national youth investment fund which his Excellency attracted courtesy of the working relationship he has built with the Federal Government, the Skillup Imo program, among other programs”.

The youthful Commissioner hinted that due to Uzodimma’s love for Ndi Imo especially in the youth zone, the governor carved out the Ministry for Youth Development and Talent Hunt, a vision he opined was targeted at harnessing the potentials inherent in Imo youths through the Ministry.

Commenting further, he submitted that the summit is a wakeup call for Imo State youths to unravel any mystery or masterminds of insecurity by adequately alerting security operatives where necessary.

Hence their slogan, “If you see anything, hear anything or know anything, SAY IT”.

He averred that since the youths constitute the greater number of persons in their respective Communities, they are key partners to arresting any insecurity scourge in the State.

In a related development, Dr. Mandela expressed concern that regardless of all the efforts of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration in engaging the youths in meaningful ventures, some persons are yet to embrace the Governor’s good governance initiatives .

Speaking on infrastructural developments, Ukaegbu said, Governor Uzodimma has left no stone unturned in Rehabilitating, Reconstructing and Recovering of Imo State Roads both in the urban and rural settings.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has positioned Imo State to massive developments; he is out to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum. He initiated the Ministry of Talent Hunt so as to develop and enhance the talents among youths and so far the vision is being attained on daily basis.

The Honourable Commissioner commended all that participated while urging for more hands to be on deck against insecurity in the State.

Keynote speakers at the event were thankful to the Governor for making Imo State a place to visit once more.

In a special note, one of the Mbaise born veteran Nollywood Actors, Harry B, confessed that few years ago, no one ever visited Imo State due to the heightened insecurity menace, but expressed joy that he was able to visit as well as other individuals.

Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Ogbonna in his presentation spoke on the theme, “Youth as pillar of peace and the society”. He focused on educating the Youths against illegal behavior like drugs, crimes, rape and others.

The security Chiefs who spoke on the theme, “Imo safety, Youth responsibility”, decried the economical dissemination of vital society-security-threatening information to the security agencies. They pointed out that the uniform officers won’t know everything unless details are given.

Highlight of the summit was issuance of awards to eminent personalities.