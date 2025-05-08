Imo Assembly Okays Rehabilitation, Equipping Of IMSUTH Annex Anara, Amaraku Health Dispensary Post

…As Isiala Mbano Lawmaker, Sam Osuji Commends Uzodimma’s Giant Strides On Health Sector

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have urged the State’s Commissioner for Health, to, as a matter of urgent importance to rehabilitate and equip the Imo State University Teaching Hospital IMSUTH Annex in Anara and the Amaraku Health Dispensary Post.

The two health facilities are domiciled in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State.

The House made the decision as a resolution of the motion moved on the floor of the House, yesterday, by the Lawmaker for Isiala Mbano, Hon Sam Ikechukwu Okwubanego Osuji.

The Lawmaker disclosed that in search of improving the standard of living of his constituents, he came across the need to rehabilitate and equip the IMSUTH Annex in Ankara and the Amaraku Dispensary post for effective functionality.

He added that it was part of his function as a legislator with the peoples mandate, thus added that the aim is to get the health facilities fully equipped and functioning in order to render the services they were established for.

In recognising the efforts of the 3R Shared Prosperity Leadership of Uzodimma in the Health Sector of the economy of Imo State, he said, the people have easy access to affordable healthcare within the state, thereby minimizing medical tourism abroad.

The motion further reads, “Whereas the 3-R Shared Prosperity Leadership of His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma has invested so much and has done well in Building and Equipping Hospitals and Health Centres across the state, vis-à-vis, Umuguma in Owerri-West, Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta, Oru-East and many other areas in the State;

“Whereas Governor Hope Uzodimma through the Imo State Health Insurance Agency has been saving millions of lives in the state, as Pregnant women, Children, the Old, The Poor, the Disabled, etc, now enjoy the tremendous impact of 3-R Health initiative;

“Observing that the Imo State University teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) Annex Anara, located along Anara-Orlu Road Anara and Amaraku Health Dispensary post, both in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, were abandoned by previous administrations, and as a result, have caused unprecedented decline in healthcare delivery and loss of lives in the local government area;

“Further observing that the negligence of these two strategic Health Infrastructures in Isiala Mbano by previous Administrations have caused untold sufferings to Pregnant Women, Children, the old, the Poor, the disabled etc, as they travel, sometimes trek at great risks, to other Local Governments, to look for better Healthcare services;

“Worried that if these two Health Infrastructures in the two mentioned Communities in Isiala Mbano are not Rehabilitated and properly equipped, pregnant women, children, the old, the poor, the disabled, etc, in those areas, may continue to suffer the consequences of negligence, which may result to further loss of lives”.

Moreso, Hon Osuji submitted that a healthy living of a people breeds full confidence in the government which is more reason he commends Governor Hope Uzodimma’s laudable achievements in the health sector.

“I am in no doubt that our beloved Governor, a man who has chosen to take care of the health of the people will not hesitate to do the needful as it concerns this motion. The governor has demonstrated tremendous capacity in health sector”.

The Governor has made Imo people feel the impact of democracy dividends, he will not hesitate to direct the health commissioner to move into action, I am optimistic”, Osuji said.

Furthermore, he commended the governor for the mother and Child Care Centre in Awo Omamma which was built and commissioned on Tuesday by the wife of the President, Sen Oluremi Tinubu.

Speaking further, Hon. Sam Osuji explained that the numerous benefits of having functioning health facilities especially in the aforementioned areas cannot be overemphasized.

The motion which got the unanimous support of the members without a dissent voice attracted a resolution of the House to direct the Commissioner in-charge of Health in Imo State to immediately visit the two health facilities, to see the level of decay, and for the commencement of rehabilitation and equipping them with modern health facilities and drugs.