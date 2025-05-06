Obiozor’s Appointment As ITC General Manager, A Square Peg On A Square Hole -Retired Staff, Nwogu Alozie

…As He Salutes Gov Uzodimma’s Visionary Leadership

Thirty-six years after the establishment of the Imo State Transport Company, ITC, cheering news have continued to troop in following transformations at the Imo Transport Company, ITC, all accolades to Hon Uche Obiozor’s resilience.

At first, it was the review of Staff welfare to the rejigging of the Leadership and members of the Franchise Owners which led to their election for substantive Executive after fourteen years comatose.

Immediately after his appointment by His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma, Obiozor, in tandem with the Governor’s 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery, embarked on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Company’s premises along the Owerri/Onitsha Express Road, thereby giving it a deserving facelift.

He did not stop there; he further recovered ITC vehicles in different branches and made all old and new branches optimally functioning.

Against this backdrop, the oldest retired staff of the Imo Transport Company, Mr. Nwogu Obinna Alozie has expressed his utmost satisfaction with Obiozor’s leadership in ITC.

He seized the opportunity to commend Governor Hope Uzodimma for his eagle eyes in dictating the administrative and leadership potentials in Hon. Uche Obiozor by appointing him the General Manager.

In a media statement released to newsmen in Owerri, last weekend by Mr. Nwogu Obinna Alozie, he said, Hon Obiozor is on the right steps to the recovery of ITC.

According to the Senior Citizen who served ITC meritoriously as a Staff, Obiozor’s appointment is a square peg on a square hole.

Full text of his briefing reads, “36 years after its establishment in 1988, the company had continued to crawl and could not run due to wrong choices of the past State Governments in appointing Committees and inexperienced persons to oversee and run the company particularly between 2011 and 2019.

“A million thanks to His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State Distinguished Senator Hope O. Uzodinma who wisely appointed Hon. Uche Obiozor in 2024 to run the affairs of the company as the General Manager and who some well-meaning ITC staff both present and past have described as a “square peg on a square hole”.

“Prior to his appointment, ITC was run aground by the past Managements, and within those period, ITC only existed in name not in real operations and service to the public but today, a lot of positive changes have taken place. It is no longer business as usual and beneficiaries of the old corrupt system are the major critics of Obiozor’s style of Management and Administration.

“Discipline, financial transparency and credibility, accountability, productivity, due process and peace have been restored and are being rewarded and recognized by the Obiozor’s Administration.

“It is obvious that in the process of righting wrongs, some toes will be stepped upon but what is important and paramount is the future of the company which Hon. Obiozor is working assiduously to protect”.

Mr. Nwogu Obinna Alozie reiterated, “This is also aimed at appreciating our Governor for the wisdom in appointing the current General Manager and to encourage the new General Manager to remain focused and recover ITC in the spirit of the 3R Agenda of the State Administration.

Future will certainly vindicate him”, he submitted.

In the same vein, Staffers of ITC have been reported to be grateful over Uche Obiozor’s emergence in ITC, by the prompt payment of their salaries and creating a conducive working environment for all of them devoid of sentiments.