Imo Assembly Wants IMSU Agric Faculty Moved To Obowo As Honour To Sam Mbakwe

…Lawmakers Endorse Kennedy Ibeh’s Motion, Pay Glowing Tributes To Late Sage

By Onyekachi Eze

Taking cognizance of his sterling leadership and administrative imprints in the history of Imo State, Members of the Imo State House of Assembly (10th House) have risen to immortalize the State’s first Civilian Governor, Late Chief Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe.

The Lawmakers drew courage from a motion moved by the Member for Obowo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, and seconded by the Ehime Mbano Member, Hon. Benard Ozoemenam, during Tuesday April 29, 2025 plenary session.

Reminiscing with nostalgia Mbakwe’s role to Imo’s stability, the lawmakers have asked for the establishment of a tertiary institution or a campus of the Imo State University in Obowo as “Sam Mbakwe Campus” Obowo as a means to immortalize him.

Ibeh disclosed that not only did Mbakwe served meritoriously as the first Civilian Governor of the Old Imo State and hailed from Obowo Local Government Area, he was so selfless that he established durable legacy projects in other localities except his own Local Government, Obowo.

He added that Mbakwe’s inability to do so for his own homestead while serving the State could not ensure the socio-economic development that could have been recorded in Obowo.

Furthermore, he noted that Obowo LGA has remained underdeveloped and marginalized by successive administrations in Imo having not a single State owned Enterprise albeit Avutu poultry which paralyzed immediately after Mbakwe’s tenure and today is completely dead and buried leaving Obowo LGA socioeconomically comatose.

Regardless, Ibeh was confident on Governor Hope Uzodimma’s passionate approach on the general development of Imo State and his perfect understanding on the need to immortalize Mbakwe in his home soil, Obowo.

Expatiating further, the ranking House Member explained that the history of Imo State cannot be told without mentioning Mbakwe, pointing out that no part of the old Imo State comprising Ebonyi and Abia did not receive a government attention, infrastructurally and otherwise.

He opined that Mbakwe’s track records in the State became a yardstick for successive governments.

Hon Ibeh suggested that since the Avutu poultry farm was rendered moribund by past administrations, same location would be ideal for the relocation of a Faculty from IMSU, precisely, Agriculture Faculty and name it Sam Mbakwe Campus Obowo, as honour to the fallen hero.

“This is my third term in the house and the first time I’m bringing up this motion because for it to be executed, you have to bring it up during a sensitive administration which I have confidence on the current administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma”.

He enlightened the House that the Law establishing Imo State University gives room for multi campuses.

“In future, the current governor will deserve such recognition because already, his legacies are numerous to overlook”, Ibeh added.

In addition, the Obowo Lawmaker recalled that since twenty years Mbakwe departed, no past Governor of the State remembered him or his family but governor Hope Uzodimma thought it wise to reconstruct the late Mbakwe’s house.

Sequel to this, he was grateful to the governor and prayed that as another means of immortalizing Mbakwe, the major road which cuts across six communities named “Mbakwe Road” which is in a deplorable state be rehabilitated so as to keep his legacies alive.

Supporting the motion, Hon Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu) said, the motion will set the precedence in recognizing people who had done noble for the State.

Hon Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala), added that honour should always be bestowed to whom it is due, just as in the case of Mbakwe. However, he noted that any other faculty can be moved to Obowo as captured in the motion but not the faculty of Agriculture which he argued was already cited in Ngor Okpala by previous administration.

Lending his voice, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Deputy Speaker, Nwangele) opined that the motion was passionate at all fronts.

According to the Deputy Speaker, “There is a saying that Charity begins at home, but the former Governor seemed not to respect that saying as he focused on developing other places excluding his own home base. Even the only project he attracted to Obowo, the Avutu was abandoned, so there is need for the man to be honoured in his own base.

“Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh has been in the House for 12 years, so even if it is the only gift we give him, it is so deserving”.

Iwuanyanwu cleared his Ngor Okpala colleague that even if the campus is shifted to Obowo (Okigwe zone), it is still not out of place. “We have honoured people who have not done one third of what Sam Mbakwe did, what about Dee Sam Mbakwe? Governor Hope Uzodimma and Dee Sam Mbakwe are selfless and they share similarities in good governance initiatives. I support this motion for Mbakwe’s immortalization”.

Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Majority Leader, Owerri West), in his assertion stated that Sam Mbakwe is worthy of all recognitions and praises following his exceptional governance.

“The Concorde Hotel standing today was a trademark left by Mbakwe. There is a ceramic industry in Isikwuato, it was Mbakwe’s making. Simply say, the man died a hero. His track records remain unmatched except with our dear Governor, Hope Uzodimma who has already done uniquely well”.

Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri (Chief Whip, Oru East), added that even Ebonyi and Abia people are still grateful to the late hero.

Hon. Samuel Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), submitted that the motion concerns Okigwe and Imo State in general, therefore, any call for immortalizing Mbakwe is a credit to Okigwe zone. “Unlike most governors, Mbakwe was different”, Ogbunikpa said.

Other contributors, Hon. Uzoma Francis Osuoha (Ohaji-Egbema), Hon Johnleoba Iheoha (Ikeduru), Hon Innocent Ikpamezie (Mbaitoli), Hon Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), said, the landmark projects of Sam Mbakwe still lives and stronger, therefore, honoring him by relocating a Faculty or Department to Obowo is totally in order.

Hon Princewill Amuchie (Minority Leader, Aboh Mbaise), stated that the motion brought before the House elicits joy anytime the name, Sam Mbakwe is mentioned. He wondered how one man ruled three States seamlessly and prayed that God should provide the State with people like Sam Mbakwe. “Sam Mbakwe’s name depicts honour, integrity” said Amuchie.

Following the glowing tributes and commendations that trailed the motion, the House presided by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe resolved to urge Uzodimma to recover Obowo from Socio-economic Atrophy by the establishment of a Tertiary institution in Obowo and name same after Sam Onunaka Mbakwe.

The House also resolved to urge the Governor to direct the Commissioner in-charge of Ministry of Works to ensure the rehabilitation of the only tarred road in Obowo that traverses six communities built by Dee Sam Mbakwe called “Mbakwe Road”.