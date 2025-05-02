The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a severe crisis, with a warning from the Nigeria’s Lawmakers Opposition Coalition that 40 lawmakers and two governors are set to defect from the party due to ongoing internal conflicts. Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, the lawmaker representing Ideato federal constituency and spokesperson for the Opposition lawmakers, made this known during a press conference at his Akokwa country home in Imo State.

According to Ugochinyere, the crisis in the party is due to poor leadership and selfish interests of certain leaders. He specifically named Umar Damagum, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary, as individuals who have contributed to the party’s woes. Ugochinyere called for their sack and the expulsion of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, from the party. He emphasized the need for a substantive national chairman from the North Central to be appointed to save the party.

The lawmaker lamented the state of the party, saying that the founding fathers, including Alex Ekwueme, Barnabas Dabaje, Solomon Lar, Adamu Ciroma, and others, would be ashamed of the current situation. He criticized the governors for not taking decisive action to resolve the crisis, citing their failure to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to appoint a replacement for the former national chairman. Ugochinyere described Damagum’s statement that the party’s fate is in God’s hands as “arrant nonsense” and accused him of sabotaging the party.

Ugochinyere further expressed his frustration with Damagum’s leadership, stating, “Two good years Damagun have stayed with Anyanwu to carry out a very simple task, which is to decimate the party. I listened and I saw Damagun say our faith is in God’s hands. That is rubbish and an arrant statement nonsense, Damagum, why are you bringing God into this? How can our faith be in God’s hands? Where was God when you allowed a NEC meeting for North Central to appoint an acting replacement? Where was God when you kept on shifting it? Where was God when you filed a matter in court against our own PDP in support of those lawmakers who defected from PDP to APC in Rivers state which led us to the crisis of emergency today in Rivers? Where was God when you decided to give party structures to members of the APC? Where was God when you decided to keep on supporting the likes of Danobi and all those other treacherous elements that were hellbent on destroying the party? You now talk about our faith being in God’s hands. But you gave Wike permission to join APC government while remaining in PDP. You’re the one that is encouraging them both in depth and everywhere to the camp and you open your mouth and say our faith is in God’s hands and you’re still sitting in a position that you have no legal right to be sitting. You’re a very wicked man.”

In a dramatic declaration, Ugochinyere said, “Throw Samuel Anyanwu out from the window,” asserting that Anyanwu’s actions were detrimental to the party’s interests.

The PDP’s crisis has been brewing for some time, with many members expressing dissatisfaction with the current leadership. The party’s inability to resolve its internal conflicts has led to a loss of confidence among its members and supporters. Ugochinyere’s comments highlight the deep-seated problems within the party and the need for urgent action to address them.

The lawmaker also expressed concern about the party’s structures being given to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the support for lawmakers who defected from PDP to APC in Rivers State. This development has further eroded trust in the party’s leadership and raised questions about its ability to protect its members.

Ugochinyere also announced the appointment of Chris Odoemenam as the acting State Chairman of the PDP, citing the need to rescue the party from individuals he described as “errand boys of Samuel Anyanwu.” This move is seen as an attempt to consolidate power and assert control over the party’s direction. However, it may also exacerbate the existing tensions and conflicts within the party.

Beyond the party’s internal conflicts, Ugochinyere also addressed broader national issues. He advocated for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, suggesting that this could help restore peace and stability in the southeast region. This call underscores the complex interplay between political dynamics and regional tensions in Nigeria.

Hon. Ugochinyere

disclossed that a case has been filed against him at the Federal High Court,by pro-Nysoem Wike specifically Court 11, with claims of forged documents aiming to declare his seat vacant, because of their perception of political persecution through legal means and misuse of the Court system for political gain. He expressed determination to contest the case and protect his seat.

The PDP’s crisis is expected to pose significant obstacles, potentially weakening its already fragile position. Some party members are calling for decisive action to salvage the situation, including the expulsion of certain individuals perceived as detrimental to the party’s interests and the appointment of a new national chairman. The party’s ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial in determining