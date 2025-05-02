Contractor Lands In Trouble For Abandoning Awarded Contract

..Imo Assembly Wades Into Ezinihitte Mbaise Road Matter, Summons Contractor

By Onyekachi Eze

For Contractors handling projects in Imo State, there may be every need to thread with caution as the State legislators are out to deal with defaulters decisively.

Following a complaint brought before the House through a motion by Hon. Henry Agbasonu, representing Ezinihitte Mbaise in the Imo State House of Assembly, the law making body has swung into action to ascertain factors that may have caused the abandonment of the road project.

Dr. Agbasonu had earlier tabled before the House on the suffering his Constituents are subjected to, no thanks to the contractor the road was awarded to.

However, in a continued debate on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Agbasonu further explained that the road is the major road leading to Ezinihitte Mbaise and the LGA headquarters which cut across five INEC wards namely; Itu, Okpofe/Ezeagbogu, Eziudo, Ihitte and Obama/Umunama.

He frowned that the said road has been in a deplorable condition since the time of Ikedi Ohakim’s regime.

The Lawmaker hinted that since then, anytime it rains, the people never uses the road as any attempt would either lead to loss of life from the red mud or another mayhem.

According to him, it is a nightmare and death trap for his constituents.

“Noting that if rainy season begins any moment from now the road will be totally impassable due to heavy floods at different spots and this deplorable condition of the road causes hardship to the people of Ezinihitte Mbaise”.

Speaking further, he cited a situation where farmers, School Children, the elderly people and strategic road users and motorists find it difficult to ply the road during rainy season.

He further observed that vehicles get stocked in the flood and others are forced to take alternative routes without considering the hike in transportation prices in taking such alternative routes.

Agbasonu disclosed that while other Local Government Areas the same contract was awarded to have all had their roads constructed, that of Ezinihitte Mbaise was abandoned till date.

Totally, he said the road covers about 7.2 kilometers from Aboh to Ezinihitte-Eke-Itu.

In his words, even the Local Government workers face worst hurdle especially when rain falls as it cuts across the Council headquarters.

Meanwhile, he expressed optimism that Governor Hope Uzodimma, who has made a name in quality jobs delivery, will reconsider the plight of Ezinihitte Mbaise people by giving them smooth reconstructed roads.

“Aware of the fact that our darling Governor has been doing well in helping our people in constructing roads in different parts of the State. Such deplorable road which causes hardship on people will be considered as part of the development of the State and Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government.

The Members spoke passionately on the motion, supporting that immediate action be made to remedy the situation.

It was therefore resolved to invite the Contractor to the Executive session of the House next week Tuesday for further investigation and follow-up actions.