Ex-Imo APC Chairman, Oguoma Loses Father, Fixes June 14 For Burial

The former Acting Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC Imo State chapter,Hon. Chris Oguoma has officially announced the demise of his beloved father, late Apostle-General Victor Adamson Onwubuariri Oguoma.

A statement signed by Hon. Chief Chris Oguoma and made available to newsmen, disclosed that the father of the easy-going and silent achiever,Imo APC had ever produced as Chairman died at age of 89 years after a brief illness recently.

Chief Oguoma described his late father as a prayer warrior who always pray and intercede for his children like checkwork every morning.

Hear him,”my beloved father,your wise counsel shaped me into the person I am today. I still do not believe you are gone. You came from humble beginnings,worked extremely hard and became successful and a pillar in the society. I am proud,you are my father. It’s my wish that you will still be my father in my next world. Thank you for the life lessons. I thank God for the quality period of time we spent together before your departure. Thank you for your love and mentorship. You were full of wisdom. I repeat,I am proud of you. You were neat, and meticulous person. You were well prepared for your passing. You do not want to be a burden to anyone and I am glad that the ever faithful Lord granted this wish of yours as you died peacefully.

Please rest well, you worked so hard till the end”.

Apart from regretting that death snatched his father when he needed him most, Chief Chris Oguoma on behalf of the Eternal Sacred Order Of Cherubim and Seraphim(HOTONU MOTHER CHURCH) and the entire family of Oguoma of Umungaonyeche Umuihua Umuodu in Owerri Municipal LGA of Imo State fixed the burial ceremony of the late Apostle-General to hold on 14th June,2025.

However, the statement further read,”Friday 13th June,2025,wake-keep at his compound,No. 3 Amadi Street, Owerri, Imo State.

Saturday 14th June,2025, body leaves Aladinma Mortuary to his Compound for lying in State, and after which, reception follows immediately at his Compound.

He therefore invites friends, colleagues, associates and well-wishers to attend the occasion.