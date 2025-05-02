Amaifeke Orlu Holds Civic Reception For Council Boss

…As Occasion Turns Political Rally

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Amaifeke, in Orlu LGA of Imo State, was on Saturday 26th April, 2025, thrown into a joyful mood as the Executive Chairman of the Orlu LGA were honored by his kinsmen ,with a civil reception.

The reception later tuned to a gathering of who-is-who where political heavyweights stormed the venue just to celebrate the chairman, Hon , Pastor Mbarie (JP).

Speaking at the occasion, the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom and Chairman, lmo State Council of Traditional Institutions and Community Policing, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr ,E.C Okeke ,Ezeudo the ll , said that his son ,Hon Pastor Christian Okechukwu Mbarie JP, is a beloved son of Amaifeke and he is doing well,in making sure that Orlu is restored back to its former glory.

He used the opportunity to thank, Mbarie for all he is doing and urge him to continue to be working hand in glove,with the agenda of the 3R initiative of the governor, Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma, for the success of his administration

He further noted that ,the governor, senator Uzodinma,is a fine product,who he described as , person that can,lead Nigeria to the promise land in the nearest future.

EzeUdo ll , also said that governor Uzodinma is going to deliver dividends of democracy when given the opportunity to be at the mantel of leadership of the country in the next dispensation.

The chairman of the occasion in his opening remarks, appreciated the council chairman, Hon Mbarie,for all his efforts in making sure that Orlu is back on its feet, as he encouraged all the well meaning sons and daughters of the LGA ,to make sure that peace and togetherness come back in other to bring more developments and restore peace .

He further thanked the organizers for the wonderful reception as he said that it’s a good sign that the chairman is doing well

In his opening speech,the executive chairman of Orlu LGA ,Hon Pastor Christian Okechukwu Mbarie JP expressed his profound gratitude to the organizers of the civil reception in his honor.

Mbarie also used the opportunity to express his undiluted appreciation to the governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma who appointed him as a sole administrator and further support him to the position of the executive chairman of the council.

The Council Boss specially thanked his Royal Majesty,Eze E.C Okeke, who according to him has consistently and deliberately placed Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom on the world map ,with his quality representation in the Nation’s community of Traditional Rulers. He further thanked HRH Eze,A.O Nwaele ,Eze Oma l of Ofeahia Amaifeke Autonomous community and his HRH ,Eze Okey Ihemegwo lsi l of Isiala Amaifeke Autonomous community for giving their express approval and support for the event.

Mbarie listed some of his achievements since he took the position as the council chairman to include evacuation of refuse heap within the premises of the EEDC Orlu to aid the flow of vehicular movement, stoping encroachment of traders and indiscriminate parking of vehicles along the major roads in Orlu , inauguration of a new road Task force with an onerous task of decongesting the roads and this has returned sanity on the roads and ensured the free flow of traffic on the major roads in Orlu according to him.

“I embarked on the empowerment of 300 indigent women with the sum of (80 ) Eighty Thousand Naira, each to alleviate their suffering and help them engage in any petty trading of their choice.

“We are currently doing a new administrative block of 9 offices and an executive chamber for the vice chairman,the secretary of the LGA ,and it will be commissioned by the governor senator Uzodinma before the end of August 2025” he stated.

Mbarie also noted that his main objective as the council chairman is restoring order and instilling confidence in his people which includes the regulation of Orlu Scrap Union ,the Relocation of Orlu Motorcycle Spare parts market in Umuna to Owerri -Ebeiri ,and building of Ultra Modern Shopping Mail at Owus Avenue.

Also contributing,the former Governor of lmo State Chief Achike Udenwa ably represented by Dr Vin Udokwu said that his boss brings felicitations and encouraged the chairman, Pastor Mbarie to always do this best for Orlu to be restored, adding that he is happy with his achievements so far .

Earlier in his speech,the representative of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma,Prof Bernard C.Ikegwuohia thanked the people of Orlu for making out time to celebrate their son ,whom his said has a lot of potentials to give out when giving the opportunity to serve,he used the opportunity to encourage him as he brings facilitations from the governor adding that , Orlu is going to return fully to what it used to be in the past.

He also said that lmo is truly in the hands of God as things are coming back to normal ,he encouraged everyone to do their bit in order to restore what has been lost in the past years.

In his own contribution,the chairman of the organizing committee Chief Ozioma C Okolie Akuaka , thanked Amaifeke Autonomous community for finding them worthy to be part of the occasion and work for the progress of the occasion,he used the opportunity to list some of the basic things needed in the community to make things easier for them, which includes provision of more solar powered street lights, solution to the epileptic power supply by the EEDC , internal road rehabilitation and construction, evacuation of refuse dumbs which have a lot of harmful health hazard effects to the people.

He urge him to do his best,for posterity sake and allow God to handle the rest.

High point of the event was cultural display both by women groups and Traditional Masquerades for the entertainment of the event.and presences of Nollywood actors and actress who are of lmo State that added glamor to the event.