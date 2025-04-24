Easter Feast: Okere Fetes Party Leaders, Constituents In Grand style

It was a memorable day as Arch Emeka Okere of the All Progressives Congress APC, celebrated the Easter season with his People in Kata ward, Ihitte Uboma local Government Area of Imo State .

Hon. Okere who represents Kata ward in the 7th House of Ihitte Uboma Legislative Council Hosted Party Leaders From Across Politicalines to an unforgettable Meet And Greet in Commemoration of the season.

The atmosphere was charged as they laughed, dined and exchanged pleasantries.

The presence of “who is who” in the constituency which included the Political heavyweights, Traditional Rulers, Youth, and Women leaders was a testament to the love, respect the people have for him.

It was learnt that the presence of personalities from the Constituency sterned from his impactful representation and the vibrancy in council.

In his address, Hon. Ekere thanked leaders and Constituents for honouring the invitation. He spoke of progress and the cultural ties that bind the council Constituency together.

He further highlighted some real wins and the progress he has made so far, and new projects government designed to uplift every corner of the constituency, starting with school rehabilitation and construction, health centers and boreholes will be commissioned in a short time.

As the event wrapped up, guests left with smiles, stories, and pride in their hearts. For many, it wasn’t just a Meet and Greet party, It was proof of what good leadership looks like, one that is present, passionate, and rooted in the people.

Arch Emeka Ekere didn’t just host Easter, he made a Cash Gifts in line with the teachings of the Risen Christ who happens to be the reason for the season.

“As we know Easter period remains a period of coming together inorder to rejoice over the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ”, he recounted

In responding to Hon Ekere, the Apex leader Of Ihitte Uboma from Okata Autonomous Community, Hon Mike Uchendu disclosed that the breakfast meeting was very timely and productive as many issues have been understood by the ward party leadership in regard to his office as the councilor representing Okata Autonomous Community.

Comrade Simon Ebegbulem who is a former Commissioner For Trade And Investment Imo State, informed that the leaders in Okata had worked so hard in defending the party, APC even noboby was proud to answer an APC member.

He urged him to treat the leaders of the party with due regard, adding that they stood by the party even when the insecurity was high in the State.

In his remarks, the Ward Chairman of the Party, Hon Emmanuel thanked the Councilor and also reassured him that the party is still stronger, and will continue to deliver candidates to victory come 2027 general elections.

Present at the occasion included Hon Engr Mike Uchendu, Hon Comr Simon Ebegbulem

Hon Innocent Chibundu, LGA Party Chairman, Hon Valentine Egeonu,LGA Deputy Party Chair, Hon Kennedy, PG Okata,Mr Chidiebere Ekere, Party Secretary Okata, Mr Ugochukwu Anyanwu,Youths and lots of other party faithful