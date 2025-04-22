Irona Enjoys Full Support Of Oguta People,Says Ugboma

The former member of Imo State House of Assembly,Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma has urged the general public to disregard newspapers publication captioned,”2027: Irona political moves hit the rock in Agwa”.

Hon. Ugboma who spoke to newsmen via cellphone on Monday described the publication as a pure imagination of the writer.

He insisted that His Excellency,Hon. Gerald Irona still enjoys full support of Oguta people despite his short-term as the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

The ex-lawmaker for Oguta State Constituency queried why a publication should be made without crediting the statement to anyone. “This is to tell you that whoever that is behind the publication is jealous of His Excellency,Hon. Irona’s political relevance.His Excellency, Hon.Irona is a goal getter.

He can’t organize a failed event. Agwa clan loves him because he has done and attracted a lot of projects to Agwa ranging from his reign as the Executive Chairman of Oguta Local Government and member of the Federal House of Representatives for Oguta,Oru West and Ohaji/Egbema Federal Constituency.

“The writer should explain how His Excellency,Hon. Irona stopped developments coming to Agwa from Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Is he a member of APC?. His Excellency,Hon. Irona is not responsible for lack of developmental strides in their area. His Excellency,Hon. Irona has been quiet since he left office as Imo State Deputy Governor in 2020.

I wonder why the writer accused him of making Uzodimma’s administration ungovernable?. He has no time to form parallel leadership in Agwa as the writer claimed,he stated.

He stated that Hon. Gerald Irona will unveil his political direction at the appropriate time.