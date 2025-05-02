Acquisition Wahala: Ex Imo Lawmaker Warns Govt To Leave Community Land

The people of Umuapu in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have urged the government to leave their ancestral land alone to enable them feed properly, as well as live satisfactorily.

The people who spoke to Ohaji/Egbema Practicing Journalists through the former Lawmaker for Ohaji/ Egbema State Constituency, Hon. Luke Chukwu in his residence, in Umuapu, on Monday, told the Imo State Government to stop grabbing their land with force as the said land is where they farm to feed themselves, as well as take care of other responsibilities.

They wondered how the state government in connivance with some individuals allegedly invaded their farm land, destroyed crops and properties without their consent, saying it was illegal for the state government to grab occupied lands in the rural area with utmost brute force.

Chukwu said the people were not consulted by government hence the invasion of their farm land, expressing surprise of how the Ministry of Lands Survey and Physical Planning twarthed the Land Use Decree, which he explained gives impetus to the Local Government Council Chairman to legally acquire rural land in agreement with land owners, as well as full and adequate monetary compensation, while the state government has power to acquire empty or free land within the state capital.

He noted that The Land Decree says every empty or free land can be acquired by the state government, harping that the Land Decree did not empower the state government to acquire lands in the rural area, except the LG chairman.

Chukwu who said the people of Umuapu autonomous community are peace-loving, calm and development-driven, pointed out that land acquisition follows due process, a step he reiterated, has not been taken by the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning.

The former lawmaker who is a rich farmer, said it is a taboo to sell land especially farm land in Umuapu, let alone using their land as cattle ranching or RUGA, adding that they have no need to sell their land as they feed and live from the land.

“Government should steer clear from our farm land. We say no to using our land as RUGA. We have no need to sell our land because it has been occupied. We farm on the land. We cannot fold our hands and watch people take our land forcefully with guns and bulldozing machines”, he stressed.