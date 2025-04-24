Diamond Brothers Int’l Commiserates With Her Member, Elder Chima Tasie On Death Of Mother, Late Mercy Tasie 

In further exhibiting high sense of brotherhood and concern towards one another, the great men of timber and caliber of the Diamond Brothers International will today, April 24, 2025, at Amauzari Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State, join a member, Elder Chima Tasie to lay his mother, Late Mrs. Mercy Tasie to rest.

Earlier before the date, the Executive Mayor Uchenna Anozie, V Mayor Theo Mmeremukwu, Hon Ifeanyi Udenyi, Grand Patron Francis Ike Igbo PhD, had already arrived to show solidarity.

The funeral of “Ezinne Oha”, according to the obsequies, will further attract the presence of other high profile members including Chancellors Douglas Alozie and Chidi Anyanwu, National Lord Cadinal Chidi Ewurum, Duke Chijioke Nwaneri, Hon Chinedu Nnabuke, Hon Melvin Onyedu, Hon Frank Nweke (Uzu v of Awkuzu), Hon Abba Amarachukwu (Vice Mayor Emeritus), Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, Hon Chimezie Njoku, Hon Bokly Agu.

Other prestigious members to be in attendance comprises of Chinedu Acholonu, Chibuzor Nwokodikwa (Eze-Elect), Hon SGN Agim Emmanuel, Godspower Nnadi, Goddey Akuenwebe, Anthony Ike (Pawpaw), Hon Wence, Iroko, Hon Frank Ezeji, Frank Diala, Founder Izu Okoro, Kachi Adiba (FSN), Uche A Uche, Hon Osita Gerald ably representing Diamond Brothers USA.

The Leader of the delegation, Executive Mayor Uchenna Anozie in his message described the bereaved member of the Club as a perfect gentleman in who mirrors the true nature of the mother who bequeathed unto her Children a good and exemplary life.

The Mayor enjoined the grieving Hon Chima Tasie to take solace in the sense that the mother left a lasting legacy for them, having died a Christian and being buried during the Easter octave, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He further enjoined him to bear in mind that the Diamond Brothers Int’l will always be there for all in times of sorrow and in times of jubilation, stressing that they all embody the truism of oneness and unity., while all the founders, all elders, all Patrons and entire Diamond Brothers family all over the world sent their Commiseration.