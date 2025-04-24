Oforola People Roll Out Drums For Imo Assembly Majority Leader, Rt Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi

…As D/Speaker Iwuanyanwu, Alagbaoso, Others Describe Him As Humble, Reliable Fellow

…Egbe Is A Human Builder -Izuwa Victor

By Onyekachi Eze

An atmosphere of love, unfettered gratitude and funfair filled Oforola Mbamitolu, in the Owerri West Local Government Area as they offered their son, the Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi a heroic reception.

Held on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, the people of Ola-ukwu autonomous Community and Oforola community rolled out their drums in celebrating the exceptional representation of Hon. Onyemaechi.

This also gave rise to their affirmation of the Lawmaker’s leadership dexterity in managing the affairs of the enlarged Oforola Communities.

The event began with a special Church Service at the Christ Anglican Church, Oforola which was followed by a land-shaking reception at the Central School Field, Oforola.

The Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Barr. Bethel Nzimako in his speech thanked God for the gift of life on Onyemaechi and the people for witnessing such an epoch making occasion.

He commended the Majority Leader for his exceptional leadership in office while expressing optimism that with his good rapour with the governor, he would see to the completion of the Oforola-Avu Road and Obinze-Ihiagwa-Nekede road.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend my sincere appreciation to the entire Oforola Town Union, along with the affiliate bodies of Oforola Mbamitolu, for giving me the honour and privilege of serving as the Chairman of this epoch-making ceremony – the Thanksgiving and Reception in honour of our own son, Honourable Kanayo Onyemaechi (Egbe Eji Ege Ogu I of Owerri West), who, by God’s grace, is today the Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly. I want to thank Almighty God for the opportunity to gather here for this special Thanksgiving and Reception. To Him alone we ascribe all honour, power, dominion, and thanksgiving”.

Nzimako enjoined the State parliamentarian to hold on to his morals and values which have kept him unique.

The Organizing Committee Chairman, Engr. Nnoshiri Stanley Ogunyiriubo described the occasion as an avenue to honor their illustrious son who has made them proud in all ramifications.

He mentioned that on behalf of the Royal Fathers of Oforola Mbamitolu HRH Eze H.A Ekeocha and HRH Eze Kingsley Ajoku, and the community, Onyemaechi since 2019 till date has maintained the convivial relationship with the people.

He added that it was first of its kind they organized such a peogram in Oforola.

“Prior to becoming a political figure, Kanayo Onyemaechi has already became a household figure in Oforola Mbamitolu as a result of his good works via philanthropy and human capital development. Egbe’s scorecard in Oforola Mbamitolu only since his tenure cannot be overemphasized.

“In the area of human capital development, Rt Hon KANAYO has given over 20 persons in Oforola Mbamitolu employment including federal jobs and the beneficiaries are there till date. He has helped to pay the school fees of indigenous students both in the secondary and tertiary institutions. So many have also benefitted in Rt Hon KANAYO’s sponsored skill acquisition, programs. His poverty Alleviation Scheme projects have brought food to the table of it’s beneficiaries.

“In the area of Capital/Infrastructural development. I will like to draw your interest that in this community alone, EGBE in collaboration with some other illustrious sons viz: Chief Chibuzor Ekeocha (Onwa Ola I of OLAUKWU) and Goddy OKORIE (Shikena), brought the installation of a 500kva UK coupling Electricity Transformer. As well he has attracted the construction of three classroom blocks at Central School Oforola, solar street lights at Umuhoma Umuogide OLAUKWU, solar bore-hole with 10000litre tank at Umuhoma Umuogide.

“Distinguished guests, as at now, Egbe has attracted 250 solar lights from NDDC to commence soon. Of a truth, Hon KANAYO has proven himself a reliable leader and a good team player in the House of Assembly who has his people at heart”, Engr. Nnoshiri said.

Earlier, the Vicar of the Parish, Rev Okwuchukwu Nzeakor thumbed up for Onyemaechi for his outstanding qualities. The Clergy appreciated him for his love for God and the Church which he portrays through his generous contributions and concern for humanity.

A former Federal Lawmaker for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East, Hon Jerry Alagbaoso described Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi as a worthy ally in whom he is well pleased, pointing out that since 2011 till date, he has never doubted “Dele’s” loyalty, trust and perseverance.

Alagbaoso recalled that while he was in the National Assembly (House of Reps), some of the projects he attracted to Oforola people even though he never stepped his foot in the Oforola village before, were executed by Onyemaechi, seamlessly without him having any regrets.

Chief Alagbaoso however said, he was

grateful to governor Hope Uzodimma for believing in Onyemaechi by supporting him become the Majority Leader in successive two tenures.

Hon Leister Okpe in his tribute to Hon Kanayo submitted that he is a man to reckon with, whose words are always a bond. “Egbe is a clean politician with a clean slate. Owerri West is very happy with him, not only Oforola people”.

The New Vision Chairman, Hon Izuwa Victor, from Okuku Community testified that Hon Onyemaechi is not only a sagacious leader, but also a human capacity builder.

Izuwa disclosed that as a former elected Councillor (2010), a two term IMC Member, and currently a Supervisory Councillor on Education and Social Services, they supported Kanayo Onyemaechi for the previous elections because they saw in him a man ready to serve his people.

He opined that since then, he has not disappointed the people of Owerri West Constituency.

“We thank God for a successful thanksgiving. My prayer is for Egbe to continue with the good leadership he is known for while I pray he represents Owerri zone or even become the Governor of Imo State in future. He has made men and I am one of them, through his recommendation, I am currently a Supervisory Councillor. I owe him a lot”, Hon Izuwa said.

From the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu who spoke on behalf of the Members, revealed that for over seven years he has known and worked with Kanayo Onyemaechi, he can comfortably beat to his chest to affirm him as a dependable ally and a reliable general if it were to be in a war context.

The Deputy Speaker stated that “Egbe-eji-eje-ogu” as fondly called is a stabilizer in the Imo State House of Assembly under whose positions as two time Majority Leader and House Committee Chairman on lands served conscientiously.

Iwuanyanwu added that while Onyemaechi was discovered by Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Governor Hope Uzodimma picked and bought out the best in the Owerri West Legislator due to his honest and loyal nature.

“Imo State Assembly has never had majority leader back-to-back, it is a thing worthy to be celebrated. Egbe cannot say a word without mentioning Oforola his people, that shows his interest in the welfare of the people he represents”, he averred.

However, the number two Lawmaker in the State Parliament assured that as a landmark, the Eke Uzi modern market in Oforola which their colleague listed as one project in the pipeline, would receive an immediate construction in the coming months and they would return for its commissioning.

One of the highlights of the program was the royal blessing from the traditional rulers on Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, while HRH Eze Dr. Lucky Okoro in admonition affirmed that Dele has worked and walked in humility. He envisaged for a higher position in years to come.

Wife of Hon Kanayo, Mrs Deborah Onyemaechi in thanksgiving was full of praises for God’s mercy and sustenance throughout the trial period. “Our help has been from God, who has been guiding and guarding my husband and the Family. Storm has come, wind has come, but God has shown us mercy”.

The celebrant, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi acknowledged the presence of everyone. He was grateful to his Oforola people for showing him love. Also thanking God, Hon. Onyemaechi extolled Governor Hope Uzodimma through whom all that concerns him were made manifest.

“Owerri West owned me, but where I got my power and well nurtured came from my oga, Rt Hon Jerry Alagbaoso. I am so grateful.

He observed a minute of silence for Mazi Sabinus Ogbonna who took he acknowledged his impacts in his political life.

Hon. Onyemaechi assured for more democracy dividends to his Oforola people and to the entire Owerri West Constituents.

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly present ably led by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu includes; Hon Gilbert Nwosu, Hon Kelechi Ofurum, Hon. Clinton Amadi, Hon Okey Udeze, Hon Princewill Amuchie, Hon Osuoha Uzoma Francis, Hon Uche Agabige, Hon Henry Agbasonu, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, Hon. Samuel Ogbunikpa, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon Obinna Egu. Clerk of the House, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara was also present.

Other dignitaries were: Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Hon. Tochi Okere, Hon. MacDonald Ebere, Owerri West LGA Chairman and his Vice Hon. Victor Osigwe and Hon. Osinachi Amakor, to mention but a few.