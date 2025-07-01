Fraud Rocks Imo Housing Corporation, As Suspected GM’s Thugs Allegedly Batter Clients 

The need for Imo State Government to streamline operations and functions of Imo State Housing Corporation alongside that of Imo State Ministry of Lands , Urban Developments, has once again, come to the front burner as the Uchendu family cries out for justice.

Our Correspondent who spoke with Ifeanyi Alexander Uchendu with his relation , Ihugba Iheanyi Nwadibia shortly after their consultation with a team of legal advisers; KM Onyeama & Associates in Owerri, over alleged illegal detention and torture in the hands of hoodlums suspected to have been engaged as thugs by the General Manager of Imo Housing Corporation, Barr. TPL UCHEOMA REYMOND unveils the rot and decay ravaging the Housing Corporation.

According to claims by Alex Uchendu who alleged he was aided by a Housing Corporation staff, one Miss Oluchi to purchase a land at the Housing Estate in Obinze Redemption Estate, Plot B51, in year 2022, went through the normal process of verification ( Search) scaled through as the 4th Alotee.

He said “the General Manager then Barrister Chinedu Mbakwe Obi and some staff duly signed all documents and urged him to make Payments. They were asked to pay statutory fee #550.000 claiming that the first Alotee did not pay for it making the land to be owing,#20,000 as a search fee, #210,000 Change of Ownership , and #30, 000.being Fencing Permit.

“The Receipts given to us were duly signed , Stamped with their official stamp.Infact some of the Officials that Signed the receipt are still in the office.

“By 2024, we got a call from Oluchi and one other person from Housing Corporation that some persons came to search and for resale of my Property in their office, that they need my Confirmation during the time of Barr. Ifeoma Milicent Osuji as the GM.

On getting there I was drilled and the B. 51 File ( Document ) was brought on which Oluchi confirmed as being Correct. 1st. Alotee of that portion is Ohiri & Partners, 2nd Alotee is Charles Obieze Amadi, with Munonye Onyekachi Samuel as 3rd. Alotee while Uchendu Alexander Ifeanyi as the 4th .

“The rising spate Value of land twisted the brain of Imo Housing Corporation officials who abated the land grabbing and racketeering . They now opted to explore my inability then to develop my property, on hearing that I was advised to put up a gate on the property to secure it more, on erecting my gate the person they sold the land to arrested me and locked me up at Area Command Police station ,upon explaining that the land in question belonged to me by presenting my documents,they were asked to present theirs which they couldn’t. I was granted bail and they never returned upon several invitations, and they went to put up their own gate and sort the police intervention from Tiger Base squad. They were invited to the station and the gate removed since they could not get documents backing their claim. and I was advised upon to seek legal action as it’s a civil case which I did against housing cooperation and the then GM.

and which the case comes up on the 27th of July 2025.

“It was after these , that same Oluchi told us that there’s a new GM who now sorts out grey matters for a peaceful resolution.

which I was called upon to come forward with all necessary information, and the original document of the land in question.So on the 26th of June 2025 being on a Thursday we went to imo housing cooperation,

When we got there we officially filled in visitors form with full details before we were asked to see him after 30mins,when we got in we introduced our selves telling him we where invited over B51plot at Obinze Redemption Estate,so he asked for our original paper and we gave to him he went through it and immediately called on his secretary minuted some thing in a paper gave to the secretary who went out with it and came out with two heavty men and we where ordered not to make calls and the door immediately locked, before we knew it we were been molested and harassed that was when it was dawn on us that it was a decoy to seize , detained and to be tortured , and after a while he called in other fieced looking men and when they came in the door was open as I saw little distraction and ran out and one of the men pursued me and kicked me down I fell with the side I had surgery barley three weeks ago, I managed to get up ran again and was able to get to a police check point and stopped which they still followed me on getting to where I was with the police they told them that I was a thief and i told the police that me and my uncle were held hostage In their office, with out granting us access to phone call and the police took me back to the office on getting there they told the GM that I have a right to phone call,that was when I made calls letting my families know where we were and what was happening to us ,that was when the GM Barr.TPL Ucheima Reymond now called the OC of QIT and he sent two me and we where taken to their office and our original document taken away from us by Bar. TPL UCHEOMA REYMOND the GM Housing cooperation, i and my uncle were locked up till the following day and bailed with 100 thousand naira each.

“It was indeed a horrible experience.

We were asked to come back to QIT on Wednesday the 2nd of July 2025 only for the GM to go on air on Friday the 26th of June branding us Criminals and land grabbers”

The victims expressed displeasure how Barr. Ucheoma and staff of Imo State state government Housing Corporation went on radio to brand him Chief Alex Uchendu, a land grabber, thief and all sorts of denigration.

“Whereas we had gone for search at the cooperation and we were cleared then asked to purchase the land which we did .

I want the governor and the entire Imo people to ask the GM of Imo Housing Corporation, Barr TPL, Ucheoma Reymond while he forcefully collected the original copy of the document of the land I purchased after search in their cooperation” he added.

Efforts by Trumpeta to reach the Imo Housing Corporation GM, has been unsuccessful as calls put across to his phone contact and messages have not been replied.