Heavy Scandal Rocks Imo Ministry Of Women Affairs Over Child Adoption Scam, As Foreign Missions Blacklist State

A disturbing Scandal has enveloped the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Imo State following a plethora of allegations trailing a particular Senior Staff(names withheld) in the Department of Child Development.

This Newspaper learnt that because of the activities of this Senior Government Official, even the American Embassy in Abuja has blacklisted Imo State by not honouring any Document signed by the Officer in question for Children’s Adoption and Visa issuance.

Trumpeta investigation unveiled that Child Adoption in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Imo State has become a lucrative business but encumbered by heavy scams that necessitated Foreign Embassies denying Children Adopted in Imo State Visas.

Investigations indicate that following underhand deals by Officials in charge of Children Adoption the Ministry , Foreign Missions always notice irregularities in some of the documents issued to Prospective Parents which has led to embarrassments in Embassies at the point of obtaining Visas for these Children.

Some disappointed Parents who spoke to TRUMPETA lamented vehemently that because of a particular Senior Officer in the Ministry, many Foreign Countries have blacklisted Imo State as Parents demand the removal of the said official who they are accusing of creating bad image for Imo State in the eyes of the outside world.

Parents cry how to pay huge Sums to collect documents that are declared ‘” Illegal” simply because the bear the signature of this Senior Officer Countries have refused to deal with.

When TRUMPETA visited the Imo Ministry of Women Affairs located on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, staff of the Ministry said he was not in his Office, but now spend more time in Family Court in Orlu Road, Owerri.

When our Reporter visited the Family Court and requested to have the Official’s attention to clarify some issues, he said he was too busy to grant Press Interview.

However, discreet investigations showed that most Parents want the Official reposted or even sacked for his activities which have led Foreign Embassies to stop dealing with Parents who adopted Children from Imo State.

“As I speak to you now I am highly disappointed. I live in USA. I came home(Imo) to conclude every document about my adopted child and travel with her.

But she was refused visa because this particular officer signed her document.

Why must one man make parents to suffer? Can’t Imo Government investigate this man and replace him”? Dr Japheth Ukwuoma lamented.