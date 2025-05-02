Okorocha’s Family Property, Uche Nwosu’s Westbrook Hotel Face Govt Bulldozers In New Owerri 

…As Uzodimma Moves To Recover Area P, Designated For New Govt House

Except the Imo State Government under the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma changes mind about decision on recovery of Area P part of New Owerri, designated for Government House, property of family members related to former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu may soon face the bulldozer.

In a renewed bid to recover Government lands designed for specific projects, the Uzodimma administration has declared intentions to recover Area P reserved for the new Government House.

Recall in 2009, the administration of Chief Ikedi Ohakim started plans to build a new Government House in Area P with the erection of the Ahiajoku complex which serves a conference and event centre.

However, the Okorocha regime that succeeded Ohakim moved into the reserved location to build some structures government donated to some organizations like the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

Other developed structures housing private outfits in the location are said to be linked to members of the family of the former first citizen of the state.

Also said to be involved in the structures at the location is Westbrook Hotel, linked to Nwosu.

Trumpeta learnt the Imo State Government has given seven days notice to those with property in the Government House permanent position to remove it before the bulldozers wade in for demolition.

A government notice this newspaper spotted through one of their media outlets states, “all the houses built on the Imo State Government House permanent site given seven days”

Already, uneasy calm is pervading operators of the property in the location following the threat to demolish the structures in the place.