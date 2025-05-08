Jobs Creation, Human Capacity Development: Imo State Legislature Adopts Chidi Ogbunikpa’s Motion For Revival Of Ceramic Industry In Ezinachi, Okigwe

…Cites Socio-Economic Benefits If Repositioned

By Onyekachi Eze

In keen interest over the development of the State and his immediate Constituency, the Member representing Okigwe State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ogbunikpa Chidiebere Samuel has called for the revival of the Ceramic industry in Ezinachi, Okigwe LGA.

The motion which got the attention of the Lawmakers on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 plenary session, was debated upon and the House resolved to urge the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to direct the Ministry of Trade and Investment and other relevant State Government Agencies to urgently Revive and Reposition the Ceramic Industry, Ezinachi, Okigwe LGA to fulfill its original mandate and boost the State’s IGR.

Hon Ogbunikpa disclosed that the Ceramic Industry in Ezinachi, Okigwe Local Government Area was established by the Government of late Dee Sam Mbakwe with the mandate to produce Ceramic products, offer gainful employment opportunities to citizens of Imo State and beyond.

However, he noted that given the economic situation of the State and the need to boost the State’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, it became expedient to revive the said industry.

In addition, the Lawmaker opined that apart from boosting the State’s IGR if revived, the Ceramic industry would as well generate employment opportunities to citizens of Imo State.

The motion preamble reads, “Aware that the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma has distinguished himself in the areas of Commerce, Trade, Industry and Rural Development in the State;

“Further aware that His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma’s 3R Government has the capacity to sustain the Industrial Revolution efforts within the State;

“Still aware that if the Ezinachi Ceramic Industry Okigwe is well enhanced and repositioned, it will engender the following:

a) Create employment opportunities to teeming Imo State citizens/youths

b) Revive the ailing economy of Okigwe LGA and environs

c) Boost the State Internally Generated revenue (IGR)

d) Increase Human Capacity Development as well as generate goodwill for both His Excellency and the good people of Imo State in general”.

Hon Chydon maintained that another positive benefit the industry would pose is to engage the youths of Okigwe LGA into meaningful venture, thereby curtailing the case of social vices and other acts capable of disturbing the peace of the localities.

Speaking passionately, Hon. Chidi Ogbunikpa averred that with the transforming policies and programmes of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, the people of Okigwe Constituency will forever remain grateful in decades to come if he hearkens to their plight of repositioning and putting the industry into use.

In their respective contributions, the Lawmakers were glad with Ogbunikpa’s motion, stressing that in line with the saying, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”, if the industry is rehabilitated and youths gainfully employed to work there, it will be a great kudos to the government of the day.

Therefore, while the governor was urged on the repositioning of the ceramic industry in Ezinachi Okigwe, the House further resolved that the Ministry of Trade and Investment as well as Industry and other related State Government Agencies embark on the spot assessment of the Ceramic Industry at Okigwe LGA with the view to ascertain its current value and worth with the view to fulfilling its original mandate leading as a catalyst to further socio-economic development of Imo State.