Imo Assembly Amends, Passes Security Bill Into Law, As Majority Leader Hints On Uzodimma’s Grit In Fighting Insecurity

.. Communities Empowered To Set Up Vigilante Group

By Onyekachi Eze

In order to rejig the security architecture in Imo State, the Imo State House of Assembly has amended the Imo State Security Organisation (IMSO) Law no. 2 of 2021.

The amendment was geared towards boosting the security of the State for optimal result.

Presenting the bill on Tuesday May 20, 2025, the Majority Leader (Member representing Owerri West), Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi submitted that it became expedient following series of insecurity menace across the State.

He explained that the major amendment in the bill was the inclusion of “Vigilante Group” in the amended law which was never captured in the principal Law of 2021.

In the amendment, there was an insertion of a new sub-section (5) to section 6 of the Principal Law to enable all the autonomous Communities in Imo State to establish a Vigilante group.

The Majority Leader highlighted that by the virtue of the Law, the 654 autonomous Communities in Imo State will set up a fifteen-man Vigilante Group in each community.

In addition, he reiterated that, not only would the new law through the power extended to communities will combat all security threats, but will also form a unifying factor where the Traditional Rulers, President Generals and the Community Leaders would join hands in one faith with the Government of Imo State in getting the State rid of insecurity.

More so, he submitted that the law was in conformity with the recent meeting convened by the Governor at the Eze Imo Palace recently, where he enjoined all community leaders to fight the mayhem.

“Our Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma being a seasoned Parliamentarian in placing the security of the residents to heart had to advance the move which we, as Lawmakers just executed in the law to include Vigilante Group as part of the security in their respective Communities. He knows what it takes to tackle insecurity and he is not relenting in achieving a zero security threat. This is a bold step to curtailing insecurity. By the time every community forms vigilante group, it will take care of it.

“Also, this is a time for some communities with internal wranglings to embrace peace and work in one accord. With one mind, they will fight the common enemies terrorising the communities.

“With the law, welfare of the would-be appointed vigilante group would be taken care of, and their work entitlements will be justified by law”, Onyemaechi said.

With this development, a total of nine thousand, eight hundred and ten persons will be serving as vigilante men in Imo State.