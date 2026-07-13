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Recognizing Africa’s Trailblazers:

Imo Lawmaker (Pa Jay) Congratulates High Chief Anyanwu On His “African Impact Excellence Award” From The Voice Achievers Award London

By Onyekachi Eze

The member representing Ideato South State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Iheonukara Duru Johnson, fondly known as (Pa Jay), has extended his heartfelt felicitations to a renowned administrator, an accomplished entrepreneur a technocrat, and a bosom ally, High Chief Vincent Uchenna Anyanwu on his conferment of the prestigious “African Impact Excellence Award” by the foremost “Voice Achievers Award London”.

The Voice Achievers Award London is organized by The Voice News Magazine, and international brand with many years of expolits in the business, media and entertainment industry.

Hon. Johnson Duru in his goodwill message described the honour as a fitting recognition of a life dedicated to visionary leadership, excellence, and impactful service to humanity.

The lawmaker said the international recognition is not only a personal milestone for High Chief Anyanwu but also a proud moment for Imo State and Nigeria, as it reflects the growing global appreciation of individuals whose contributions continue to inspire sustainable development and transformational leadership across Africa.

Pa Jay noted that High Chief Anyanwu has consistently distinguished himself through integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment on his fields of endeavor, qualities he said, have earned him respect across political, professional, and social circles.

According to the distinguished parliamentarian, the award symbolizes the importance of celebrating Africans who have chosen the path of excellence, innovation, and selfless service instead of mediocrity, stressing that societies flourish when exemplary leadership is identified and honoured.

He described The Voice Achievers London’s recognition as a testament to High Chief Anyanwu’s enduring legacy, adding that the honour reinforces the confidence reposed in him by those who have worked closely with him over the years.

“Excellence deserves recognition, and this award is a reflection of your remarkable contributions to society and your unwavering commitment to the advancement of humanity. Your achievements continue to inspire countless young people to pursue leadership anchored on integrity, competence, and service,” Pa Jay stated.

The Ideato South legislator further expressed confidence that the international honour would spur High Chief Anyanwu to greater accomplishments, urging him to remain steadfast in his pursuit of policies and initiatives that positively impact lives.

He prayed for God’s continued wisdom, strength, and good health upon the award recipient, while expressing optimism that High Chief Anyanwu would continue to raise the flag of Imo State and Nigeria on the global stage through exemplary leadership and distinguished service.

The African Impact Excellence Award is widely regarded as a recognition reserved for individuals whose exceptional contributions have transcended borders and created measurable impact within their professions and communities.

According to the chief host, Pastor Elvis Ndubuisi Iruh, the awards are presented as recognition not only to successful businesses but also to those that have made a positive impact on their communities and the countries or regions where they operate. “We aim to promote sustainable and inclusive growth. We believe that this year’s winners, like those in previous years, have certainly met the challenge and are fulfilling these objectives. We are set to honour true pioneers operating both within and outside Africa, with the hope that they will viewed as inspirations while serving as benchmarks for others to emulate”.

President Iruh emphasized that “Putting Africa In The Right Perspective” is a call to dismantle outdated stereotypes. By showcasing African excellence and resilience, the award aims to reposition the continent as a sophisticated hub for global investment and innovation. The organization posits that sustainable development begins with a mindset shift.

The 2026 award and gala night is the 15th edition, with the theme, “putting Africa in the right perspective focusing on mental empowerment for economic inclusion and growth”, and will be held in Hilton London Kensington hotel, London, UK.

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