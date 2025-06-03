WANTED PERSON

Woman dies in shock as son escapes from mobs. A woman died in a tragic incident in Imo, in November 2024, family urged the state government to intervene to ensure justice is served. According to an eyewitness, Abraham okoh was beaten alongside his partner, Ibe Chukwuemeka Bright, by a mob for allegedly being in a gay relationship. Abraham died from severe head injuries, while his partner escaped and has not been seen since. Speaking to reporters, Mrs. Okoh recounted that her son and his partner were meeting at a hotel (name withheld) when the mob recognised them, dragged them out, stripped them naked, and began beating them for what they considered an abomination.

She further stated that the barbaric incident has left both families devastated, as Chukwuemeka has not been found since the attack. “Whether he is dead or alive, we don’t know,” she added.

Despite extensive search efforts by his family, Chukwuemeka remains missing. Additionally, Chief Akaji Aku1, who intervened during the incident, commented: “I am not gay, but I have compassion and empathy for them. It is their life; they should be allowed to live it.”

When asked about Chukwuemeka’s whereabouts, Chief Akaji Aku stated that he helped him escape the mob but has not seen him since. While Abraham Okoh’s family seeks justice, Chukwuemeka’s family still hopes that he will be found alive.