S A Community Relations To The Governor, Hon. Deacon Ernest Oziri Hosts Ohaji/Egbema Presidents-General

In a move aimed at fostering closer ties between community leadership and the state government, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Relations, Hon. Deacon Ernest Oziri, recently played host to the Presidents-General (PGs) from various communities in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

The delegation was led by Hon. Chief Vitalis Jiakpona, the PG of Umunwaku Autonomous Community, who also served as the coordinator of the visit. Other notable members of the delegation included Oguguo Chidi (Umuapu), Ndubuisi Obido (Obile), Akpaelu Mbadiwe (Mgbuisii), Nze London Enyinnaya, Apostle Moses Ugwu (Obosima), Nwali Festus (Obitti), Emmanuel Ubaka (Mgbirichi/Abakuru), and Ekwueme Rex Ugo (Oloshi).

In his opening remarks, Chief Jiakpona expressed profound appreciation to Governor Hope Uzodinma for appointing Hon. Oziri, describing the appointment as a “round peg in a round hole.” He also thanked the governor for the reinstatement of monthly stipends for the Presidents-General and called for improved relations between traditional rulers and PGs. According to him, strained relationships in some communities could hinder peace, particularly in matters concerning the nomination of board members for oil companies, where some PGs reportedly feel marginalized.

Echoing the concerns, Mr. Ndubuisi Obido highlighted the issue of duplicate PGs in certain communities, where previously removed leaders continue to parade themselves, a situation he warned could threaten community stability.

Mr. Emmanuel Ubaka raised alarms over the activities of herdsmen, stating that many farmers in Ohaji/Egbema now avoid their farmlands for fear of abduction. He emphasized the economic and security implications this poses for the predominantly agrarian communities.

Contributing to the discussion, Mr. Oguguo Chidi called the attention of the SA to increasing land grabbing around the Nkaraha junction and urged prompt government intervention to protect community lands.

Mr. Akpaelu Mbadiwe further elaborated on the recurring conflicts between traditional rulers and PGs, suggesting that clearly defined roles in official documentation could prevent future disputes. He also mentioned herdsmen activities between Mgbuisii and Abakuru, where farmers have repeatedly encountered unfamiliar groups in their farmlands. He confirmed that the land dispute issue raised by Mr. Chidi is currently under the attention of the Honourable Commissioner for Lands.

Responding to the delegation, Hon. Deacon Ernest Oziri thanked the PGs for their solidarity and reaffirmed the Governor’s commitment to harmonious community governance. He stressed that the Governor values the synergy between traditional rulers and PGs and warned that disunity could compromise peace and progress in the communities. He urged them to work collaboratively with their traditional institutions for sustainable development.

Hon. Oziri assured the delegation that all concerns raised, especially those related to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and oil company board representation, would be addressed in consultation with relevant government authorities.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing hope for improved governance, peace, and development in Ohaji/Egbema communities.