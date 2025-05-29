Danger Looms! Occupants Of Akachi/Otammiri Estate Send SOS To Uzodimma Over Erosion Menace 

By Onyekachi Eze

Except the Imo State Government as a matter of urgency hearkens to the plight of residents at the Akachi/Otammiri Estate in the Owerri Municipal Local Government, heavy catastrophe might soon be recorded.

Just like the case of Ideato people before Uzodimma’s intervention on the Mgbee/Umuchima road that was cut off by erosion, same fate has befallen the Akachi/Otammiri estate.

In view of this, inhabitants of the estate from the Spring Palm hotel down to the road that leads to the Ogbosisi Naze Timber Market, have pleaded with Governor Hope Uzodimma to intervene before lived and houses would be submerged by the gully erosion.

In an inspection of the site with newsmen over the weekend, led by the Estate Chairman, Mr. Francis Chibuokwu Okehie, he disclosed that they had resorted to self help in the past by sand-filling the deplorable spots on the road.

However, he said as days go by, they noticed that it is no longer what they could do as individuals following the heavy cut by erosion as a result of overflowing tide from the Otammiri river which constitutes the erosion.

Mr. Okehie hinted that there is need to erect solid drainage system to channel the flood to the right place, pointing out that in a situation where flood is not channelled appropriately, it makes ways to emit itself thereby causing havoc.

Speaking further, the estate Chairman lamented that the said Akachi/Otammiri estate road was captured among the listed 135 kilometers of roads the administration of Uzodimma mapped out for construction.

He posited, while other Roads in the list have all been constructed and commissioned, the Akachi/Otammiri Estate 1.6KM road was abandoned till date which has degenerated.

Mr. Francis in releasing the statistics said the estate has over two hundred houses with over fifteen thousand occupants.

In a special note, he commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his Roads revolution in Imo State both Urban and Rural Roads, buttressing on the quality projects executed by the Governor.

He expressed optimism that with such good will and love for the people he governs, Uzodimma would come to their rescue before they become refugees in their state of origin.

“I believe in the administration of His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma. He is a man of courage and love for humanity. His administration has constructed quality roads like the Owerri-Onitsha, Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri-Orlu Road. Not forgetting the inland roads. That is why movement around the metropolis becomes easy, zero potholes.

“We the Akachi/Otammiri estate residents humbly pray to our own Onwa Oyoko to remember us and show us love. This is our only road. But now it is near cut-off due to erosion. It leads to the Ogbosisi Naze Timber Market, one of the business hubs of this State. We have confidence in the Governor that in no distant time, construction machines would be mounted on the site. We know our capacity Governor and his workaholic Works Commissioner, Chief Ralph Nwosu. We have absolute confidence in the Shared Prosperity Government of the Governor”, Mr. Okehie submitted.