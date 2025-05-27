Chris Mbarie Lifts Tertiary Education Burden From Indigent Homes In Orlu LGA

..As Over 220 Students Benefit From Scholarship Scheme

…Attributes Gesture To Uzodimma’s Good Governance

By Onyekachi Eze

For Parents with little or no hopes of training their Children in University education, the burden may have lessened, courtesy of the Executive Chairman of Orlu Local Government Area, Pastor Chris Okechukwu Mbarie.

Mbarie, in partnership with the Interim Joint Matriculation Board, IJMB, has offered over two hundred and twenty prospective Students admissions into their choice Universities in Nigeria.

Commendations and emotion ladden atmosphere pervaded the thirty-six Autonomous Communities in Orlu LGA, Imo State, on Saturday and Sunday 24th and 25th May, 2025, as the Students were handed over their admission letters to study any Course of their choice. Venue of the event was at the Orlu Council headquarters.

In his speech, Mbarie said, it has been his desires to be a father to many and alleviate the people’s sufferings, pointing out that part of the dream just manifested through the sponsorship programme.

He disclosed that for equitable distribution, all the key stakeholders in Orlu LGA starting from the Traditional Rulers to his APC party were given the opportunity to nominate indigent Children that truly deserved the University training, from which they arrived at the number.

He said, “We are here to touch lives, improve good governance in Nigeria, Imo State and Orlu LGA. Before now, people had zeroed their minds that there is nothing like government, people even argued that how can a Local Government offer admissions from first year to final year. We took a resolution that we will change the narrative and return People’s confidence in government. Today, we have recorded life touching programmes for the past seven months of our administration and more are coming”.

He opined that his administration has not relented in supporting the welfare of the people.

“In December 2024, we supported 250 indigent women with #80,000 each for small scale businesses. During JAMB registration, our administration registered about 150 candidates. Today, we are offering free education to 220 Children.

I want to give Orlu Local Government the best, today we have come to impact into your lives by being part of your growth and part of your education so that in future, Orlu will be proud of all of you”.

“What we are doing here today is real. The Directors are here to hand over the admission letters. After today, from Monday or Tuesday, you all are free to proceed to your respective Universities.

However, Mbarie linked the gesture to the good governance initiatives carved out by the APC government and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led administration in Imo State.

According to him, without APC platform that provided good governance, there wouldn’t be such opportunity. “Without Governor Hope Uzodimma, we won’t be here today”, Mbarie stated.

While sending thanks to the IJMB Director and all the LGA principal officers for their support, he prayed that the Students thrive and make their Families and the Society proud, by excelling in their studies.

The South South and South East IJMB Director, Dr. Rita Akpan Ekon explained that the Students will undergo a 12 months Course of their individual Courses under the A Level programme after which, successful ones will migrate to Direct entry which is year two.

She submitted that at the end of the 1 year, Student’s intelligence for continuation in the programme is tested through an examination that they must at least pass with a score of 15 points before moving on to the next level (year 2).

To that end, Dr. Akpan enjoined the 220 beneficiaries to study hard in order to cash into the golden opportunity provided by Hon. Chris Mbarie.

She asserted that IJMB started far back as 1976 when only A level was used for admissions before the introduction of JAMB, adding that since then, the Interim Joint Matriculation Board, IJMB, has bridged in the gap for unsuccessful JAMBITES.

Dr. Akpan revealed that Mbarie is the first Executive Chairman from Imo State to invite and partner with IJMB.

Meanwhile, she urged Parents of the beneficiaries to support the Executive Chairman by providing other basic necessities for their Children. “If a man helps a Child, he has helped a generation. Even though I am not from Imo State, Hon. Chris Mbarie deserves your prayers. What he did is what others cannot do”.

The Ihitte-Owerre traditional Ruler who represented the 36 Ezes in Orlu LGA, Eze James Ezerioha, while blessing the kolanut disclosed that they have not seen such a magnanimity before. He lauded Mbarie for his vision and good heart.

One of the elated beneficiaries, Miss Bartholomew Sophia Chimdiebube from Amanator Okporo, could not contain her joy as she was offered to read Nursing Sciences at the University of Cross River State.

“I am super excited. My joy right now knows no bound. I say a very big thank you, a shout out to the Orlu Executive Chairman for this kind gesture for showing care to his people. It has not been easy writing JAMB. I have written it twice yet no admission. For getting this opportunity, I remain so grateful”, she said.

Another beneficiary offered admission to study Radiography at University of Cross River State, Iroka Chiedozie Justin, from Umuna Orlu, testified that he wrote JAMB last year but could not get admitted due to financial constraint.

Iroka opined, “I am really very happy. This is a golden opportunity given to me by the Chairman of Orlu LGA. With God by my side, I will smash my results. I can’t fail, because If I do, a lot will be at stake. God bless our Pastor Chris Mbarie”.

Parents of the shortlisted Students in their prayers asked God to bless and keep the Executive Chairman and his Workers for alleviating their burden.

The beneficiaries were handed over instant admission letters after a successful enrollment to either proceed to Ebonyi State University or University of Cross River State.

Other dignitaries present includes wife of the Orlu LGA Chairman, Lady Augusta Mbarie, Women Deputy LGA Executive Chairmen, Orlu LGA APC Chairman, Hon. Stanley Nwosu, to mention but a few.