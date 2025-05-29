Children’s Day Celebrated In Owerri North With Emphasis On Child Welfare

Owerri North, Imo State – Owerri North Local Government marked Children’s Day on Tuesday at the Council Headquarters in Orie Uratta, with a strong focus on collaborative efforts to ensure children’s well-being. The event, led by Chairman Hon Lucky Abaraonye, highlighted the importance of providing children with access to quality education, healthcare, and a nurturing environment.

In his address, Hon Abaraonye reiterated the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma’s commitment to child welfare, education, and protection initiatives. He emphasized that children are “our greatest assets,” urging parents, educators, and the community to unite in raising responsible future leaders.

“The responsibility of raising and guiding our children is a collective duty,” Chief Abaraonye stated, highlighting the need for shared responsibility. He also noted the significant investments made by both the state and local governments to support children’s development, encouraging the children to pursue their dreams with diligence and confidence.

Mrs. Christy Ejiofor, the Education Secretary of Owerri North, commended Hon Abaraonye’s commitment, acknowledging the administration’s dedication to ensuring that all children in Owerri North have equal access to quality education.

Supporting these sentiments, Chief Ben Igwe, the Supervisory Councillor for Education, along with former Local Government Chairman Hon. Austin Achilike, and Director of Administration and General Services Mr. Hippolyte Ndukwu, expressed their support for the current administration’s efforts. They underscored the importance of a safe and supportive environment for children, while also cautioning them against vices that could hinder their future.

Mrs. Judith Okereke, Head Mistress of Community School Ihitteoha Uratta, and Mrs. Henrietta Opara, her counterpart from Community School Alum/Orii Uratta, praised the government’s plans to address school infrastructure needs, while also appealing for support from individuals and corporate bodies.

The celebration featured participation from various primary and secondary schools in the local government. Winners of several competitions were awarded certificates and prizes, celebrating their achievements.

The highlight of the day was a colorful indoor party organized for the children and their parents by the Chairperson, Mrs. Uche Abaraonye.

By Osuji JC

May 27, 2025