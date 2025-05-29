Timber & Allied Market Traders Naze Seek Uzodinma’s Intervention Over Extortions 

Since 29th April 2025 the Owerri North Local Government Council Chairman,Hon Lucky Abaraonye made clear that the Timber and Allied Market Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area is under the Financial authority of Government, the traders have seriously been put in fears as hoodlums who continued to harass and intimidate the traders, collecting illegal levies at the instance of the Council.

The so-called levy Collectors is alleged to have hide- out within and around the market which remains a serious threat to the traders as well as prospective customers.

The traders in the market thereby cried out to the State Governor to save their souls as the activities of the Council remains unacceptable . They stressed that prior to this time when the State Government was handling the market through the State Ministry of Commerce and Trade, the market was enjoying relative peace. They further stated that the market being a big market should be managed by the State Government and revenue been generated through the Treasury Single Account of the State.

They maintained that the levies being collected by the Agents of the Council are supposed to be paid to the State Account directly through TSA.

While, thanking the governor, H.E. Senator Hope UZODINMA for his gesture of the road Egbu Road, Road Safety – Naze road, they gracousely promised to ensure reciprocation through revenue generation to the TSA . They cried out that there is lot of confusion in the market which has made the market unsafe. They therefore, plead with the State governor to remove the council from the market before activities of hoodlums result in the loss of lives.

However as Source close to the Council Chairman, Hon Lucky Abaraonye Said there is no problem between the Council and the Traders, asking why no Person signed the alleged release, even as no name was mentioned on behalf of the Traders.