Imo Assembly Adopts Ohaji/Egbema Lawmaker’s Motion For Revival Of Songhai Farm Nekede

..Motion Aimed At Enhancing Food Security, Employment, Says Buguma

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State House of Assembly has consented to the motion for the rehabilitation of the moribund Songhai Farm, situated at Nekede, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the State.

This decision was reached on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from a motion moved by the Member representing Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency, Hon. Dr. Uzoma Francis Osuoha.

Moved by his passionate presentation and analytical approach to the motion, the Lawmakers unanimously affirmed that for food security in the State, the motion’s resolution has to be adopted.

The Chief Mover, Hon Osuoha highlighted that the Imo State Songhai farm was established in 2004 with the intent to force down the prices of food stuff for Imolites and the nation at large.

He enlightened that the farm comprises of livestock, fishery, animal husbandry and full scale farming inside.

Osuoha recalled with nostalgia that during these periods, it adequately served its purpose of establishment via food security and employment opportunities.

Commenting further, the Ohaji/Egbema mouthpiece in the Imo State House of Assembly informed the Members that in 2022, the Executive Secretary/CEO of National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne notified the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma that the abandoned Songhai Farm Estate in Nekede, Owerri has received Federal approval for rehabilitation in partnership with the Imo State Government.

Regrettably, Osuoha observed that since the cheering news in 2022, the Songhai Farm presently has been a shadow of itself hence erosion has taken over almost half of its land marks.

“Obvious that the Farm is geared towards being a source of succor for Imolites especially during this trying period because it sales at a reduced price considering the high cost of food stuff and its resultant effect on the lives of Imolites”, he added.

Further speaking, Hon Osuoha, fondly addressed as “Eze Buguma” hinted that reviving the place will not only create employment for many idle youths in the State, but would serve as another form of mitigating food shortages.

He opined that since the Government of Senator Hope Uzodimma has been keen in enlightening Imolites on the need to go back to agriculture and considering its germane impacts, it would be a bold step to take the bull by the horn by revamping the Songhai farm.

The Members in their respective speeches concurred with the prayers of the motion and asked that the needful be done for the overall interest of Ndi Imo, the South East and Nigeria at large.

They further asked that those who rendered the farm moribund be fished out and brought to book so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The House therefore resolved to direct the Ministry of Livestock in Imo State to

Collaborate with National Agricultural Land Development Authority to ensure that Imo State Songhai farm is brought back to its glory or its original plan so that Imolites can smile again.

Other Co-sponsors of the motion includes Honourables; Uche Agabiga, Benard Ozoemenam, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Chigozie Nwaneri, Chisom Ojukwu, Kelechi Ofurum, Dominic Ezerioha and Gilbert Nwosu.