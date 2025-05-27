Former Imo AUPCTRE Vice Chairman Makes Fresh Revelation On ITC

.. Says, 2011-2019 ITC Mgt A Sham, Now Revived Under Obiozor’s 7 Months Stay

…Backs Ongoing Repositioning

The former Imo State Vice Chairman of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, of the Imo Transport Company, ITC, Comrade Nwogu Obinna .A. has described the seven months administration of Hon. Uche Obiozor as the ITC General Manager as the surviving Grace for the Company.

He backed this up by referring back how dilapidated, disjointed and moribund ITC was, from 2011 to 2019.

In a press statement compiled by Nwogu, made available to newsmen, he said, God in His infnite Goodness and Mercy worked through the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma in the appointment of Hon Uche Obiozor as the General Manager.

Nwogu decried that within the past years mentioned, the Staff of the establishment were treated poorly in salary payment and incessant slashes, stressing that his indepth investigations revealed that all the anomalies have been corrected by the incumbent GM, Uche Obiozor, thereby creating a happy working moments for the staff.

Nwogu, who retired from ITC in February, 2024 and held position as the Head of Admin Perssonel of ITC, further disclosed that within the years in question, most of ITC parks, Vehicles were neither operational nor functioning.

He recalled that within the past seven months of Obiozor’s stay as the GM, ITC can boast of several operational branches in Imo State and across the thirty States of the Federation.

Also, Elder Nwogu in his statement said, there were rebranding and purchase of new Vehicles for the boost of services.

Speaking on the general administration, the former retired Staff flayed all attacks by some persons either suspended or disengaged from ITC for their illegal and shoddy deals, pointing out that Obiozor’s major job in ITC as sent by Governor Hope Uzodimma is not far from what he is doing, which includes getting the Company rid of illegality and stealing of any sort.

In a special note, he thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for his visionary leadership in putting the right pegs in the right holes especially by sending Uche Obiozor to ITC to revive the place for adequate result.

Meanwhile, Nwogu further elaborated his statement thus,

“THE INCONTROVERTIBLE TRUTH ABOUT ITC (The Imo Transport Company Limited).

There are 3 (three) persons, who cannot smile or be seen laughing while performing their lawful duties or answering the call of Nature.

“The first person is a 36-year old man who broke his legs in the course of duty and is receiving treatment from a Native Bone Doctor or therapist.

“The second person is that Native Bone Doctor who is attending to the leg broken 36 year-old man.

“The third, is the person answering the call of nature (defecating). None of these persons is expected to be smiling when engaged in any of the above activities”.

The AUPCTRE leader continued,

“ITC is that 36 year old man who broke his legs and must walk again on those legs. He needs the attention of a competent and experienced Physiotherapist or Bone Doctor. The legs got broken between 2011 and 2019 and will take a long time to heal but with “Hope” on the saddle, there must be healing “A Balm in Gilead”.

“The Physio-Doctor here is Hon. Uche Obiozor who has been directed to ensure that the man walks on his legs again and is healed permanently. He is not expected to look at the face of the 36 year old man or weep sentiment, otherwise he may not give proper attention to the patient. Both the patient and the doctor are desirous of achieving same goal – that is to make the man walk again and be able to even run on his legs.

“The man, who is answering the call of nature is also serious in his activity. In all my life, I have never seen a person smiling or laughing while defecating until he is through with the activity. Hon. Uche Obiozor is determined and focused and cannot be distracted until he has put ITC in its proper and right place and by so doing, leave his footprints on the sands of time.

“This is a clarion call on all to co-operate with the current Management to make ITC the dream of our time.

ITC Ejealo, Ejealo ITC”.

It could be recalled also that the Imo State AUPCTRE Union in their latest communique duly signed by the incumbent Chairman and Secretary had condemned all incessant attacks rained on Obiozor over the suspension of some erring Staffers indicted on pilfering of customer’s six IPad tablets while the lost items were under their custody.

For the integrity of the Imo Transport Company, hence the decision.

The AUPCTRE leadership in the said communique lauded Uche Obiozor for upholding morals and transparency in the establishment while also sending notes of warning to detractors to desist or have the Union to contend with.